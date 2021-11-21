New Spider-Man: No Way home Spot Has Already Changed One Doctor Strange Scene

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The highly-anticipated third MCU Spider-Man film is set to see villains from previous Spider-Man film franchises make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, based on trailers for the film, Doctor Strange is a big part of that. After all, it’s Doctor Strange that Peter seeks out to help him put the cat back in the bag, as it were when it comes to his secret identity, a process that seems to go a bit awry. However, as marketing ramps up for the film, we’re already seeing some changes to the footage being presented – including a big Doctor Strange scene.



In a recently released television spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the folks over at The Direct noticed that the background in a scene featuring Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange had been changed. The scene in question appeared in the film’s recently-released second trailer and featured Doctor Strange in front of a New York City sky at night as the multiverse begins to come undone with Strange saying “They’re starting to come through, and I can’t stop them.” However, in a new television spot, that same scene featured a different sky. Rather than nighttime in New York, the time of day appeared to be sunset.

Now, on the surface, this might not be a big deal. Many films feature footage in their trailers that either doesn’t make it to the final release or footage that gets additional edits before theatrical release and Marvel Studios is well-known for making such edits. That said. there are already a ton of mysteries and puzzles that fans are trying to solve when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the villains from previous Spider-Man movies appearing as well plenty of rumors swirling, there are questions as to whether previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might also be appearing in the film as well. There are also questions about who might die in the film and what impact that could have on the overall MCU. There are even theories and speculation that Doctor Strange might not even really be Doctor Strange because what’s a good MCU theory at this point unless we somehow bring Mephisto into things?



Whatever the reason for this edit to the scene, it seems pretty clear that Marvel and Sony are going to continue to keep fans guessing until Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters. Fortunately for fans, that’s not too far off. The film is set to make its debut on December 17th.