Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Calls It Spider-Man: Endgame

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has invited comparisons to the biggest movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man: No Way Home is Watts’s third Spider-Man movie and the end of an era regarding Tom Holland’s time as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As such, it should be no surprise that Watts, Marvel Studios, and Sony are pulling out all of the stops when it comes to making Spider-Man: No Way Home a grand finale. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Watts goes as far as to call Spider-Man: No Way Home “Spider-Man: Endgame.” “We’re definitely trying to be ambitious,” Watts says.

That comparison will raise some Marvel fans’ eyebrows and only deepen speculation about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield suiting back up as their respective versions of the web-slinger during the movie. Fan already know that Alfred Molina is back as the Doctor Octopus that Menaced Maguire’s webhead in .

“When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off’,” says Tom Holland regarding Doc Ock’s return. “‘But there’s just no way it’s going to work. You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen.’ But it did happen. And it’s crazy.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige adds, “I remember having discussions with Amy Pascal years ago. ‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?’, because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow.”

“It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced,” Holland said previously of working with Molina while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. “When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they’re all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Peter Parker approaching Doctor Strange to help with his secret identity, now public knowledge thanks to Mysterio and J. Jonah Jameson. However, Peter’s doubts during Strange’s spell could threaten the fabric of the multiverse.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.