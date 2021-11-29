Spider-Man Stars Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx Feature in No Way Home Tickets Spot

Cyber Monday gets a jolt from Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx as tickets go on sale for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Starting after midnight EST on Monday, November 29, the first tickets for the Spider-Man sequel pitting Peter Parker (Holland) against Electro (Foxx) and other supercharged supervillains will be available to purchase online for Spider-Monday. See the new spot above before Spider-Man: No Way Home swings exclusively into theaters on December 17.

In the fallout of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where his secret identity is revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Peter Parker asks his Avengers ally Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a dangerous spell to make the world forget he’s Spider-Man. The botched magical redo unwittingly unleashes the Multiverse, bringing villainous visitors from other worlds into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Still reeling from the events of Avengers: Endgame and Far From Home, Peter will discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man when he faces foes defeated by the Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) of other universes: the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Electro (Foxx).

Together, the five villains will prove to be Spider-Man’s greatest challenge yet.

“[Sony Pictures] actually talked about it, the Sinister Six,” Foxx, who played Electro opposite Garfield’s wall-crawler in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, told Total Film in 2013. “So, fingers crossed, because when you think about it, electricity never dies, it just goes to a different place.”

Now entering the MCU alongside other villains from the Raimi-verse and the Webb-verse, Foxx’s Electro gets an electrifying upgrade as the No Way Home trailer shows him using what appears to be an Arc Reactor created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets go on sale starting November 29.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens only in theaters on December 17.