Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Reacts to Rumored Charlie Cox Daredevil Crossover

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is a man without fear — of spoiling his next Marvel team-up. When an unmasked Peter Parker (Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to magically make the world forget his secret identity, their multiversal meddling lets loose five sinister supervillains on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) are among the familiar faces confirmed to return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but rumors say other Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) — and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a.k.a. Daredevil — will lend a heroic helping hand with their own returns in No Way Home.

“I loved Daredevil. I really, really enjoyed it,” Holland told Inverse when asked about rumors of a crossover with the Daredevil star. “I thought Charlie Cox was excellent. I thought [Kingpin actor] Vincent D’Onofrio did a fantastic job as Wilson Fisk. It was really cool to see a darker side to a Marvel character. That fight scene in the hallway was spectacular. I know some of the stunt guys that built that sequence. I thought it was a great show.”

Cox and D’Onofrio starred together for three seasons of the Marvel Television series canceled by Netflix in 2018. Amid rumors Cox and D’Onofrio will soon reprise their roles in the MCU proper — Cox in Spider-Man, D’Onofrio in Disney+ series Hawkeye — Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Cox’s return as Marvel’s Man Without Fear.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige said in an interview with CinemaBlend. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Cox has denied rumors he’ll show up as Hell’s Kitchen lawyer Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the Daredevil and Defenders star once named Holland’s wall-crawler as his pick for a superhero crossover.

“I really like the Daredevil/Spider-Man stuff in the comics, really fun,” Cox said at ACE Comic Con in 2019. “There’s one issue in particular where Matt Murdock proves that he’s not Daredevil because Daredevil shows up in the courtroom, and of course it’s Peter Parker wearing the Daredevil suit, which is such a lame alibi [laughs].”

“But it would be so cool to do, you know, something like that,” he said. “And I think Tom Holland is an amazing Spider-Man.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.