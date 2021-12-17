Spider-Man 3 Titles Revealed by Cast

✖

It's been in production for a few months and now, Spider-Man 3 might have a name. Tom Holland took to his Instagram account Tuesday afternoon to suggest the name of the feature is Spider-Man: Phone Home. He even shared a fancy logo using the name. Moments later, Jacob Batalon shared a name of his own, complete with another logo. Batalon's take on the name is Spider-Man: Home Wrecker. Both names were shared with actual first-look images from the feature.

The film is Holland's third solo feature in the titular role of Peter Parker, and he'll be joined by Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) as they reprise their roles from the franchise's two previous solo outings. Also joining the trio will be Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange and Jamie Foxx's Electro, a role he previously played in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Sony marketing chief Camila Pacheco confirmed earlier this year fall the studio would unveil a first look at the property in December. With CCXP arguably being the largest convention outside of the United States, it's a perfect fit for the outfit unveil something major. Better yet, CCXP was where Sony last unveiled the first look at Spider-Man: Far From Home, this time two years ago.

Earlier this month, an official YouTube channel from Sony's Lain America arm teased the addition of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, though that video was quickly removed after Spidey fans found out about it.

"Who is your favorite Spider-Man? You don't have to choose — in the Marvel Multiverse, anything can happen," reads title cards from the now-removed video blending scenes from the three Spider-Man franchises. The video went on to say: "In Spider-Man 3, you will quite possibly see everyone — yes — the three Peter Parker[s] saving the world together."

As the norm with anything at least partially produced by Marvel Studios, plot details are being kept close to the vest. Studio head Kevin Feige has previously mentioned, however, the movie will explore Parker finding his own way as a hero without having to remain in the shadow of the late Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)

"It'll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero," Feige said last year. "And yet now facing his own challenges that aren't coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like Infinity War or Endgame. It's all Peter focused and Peter based."

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17th.