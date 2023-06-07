Marvel's Tom Holland Says He'd "Be Lucky to Play" Spider-Man Again

Sony and Marvel Studios are pretty busy with their lineup of superhero movies, and the latest films from both studios, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, have been pretty successful. Both studios recently wrapped up a trilogy of live-action Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland, and now all eyes are on where they're taking the franchise next. It was previously revealed that the hope was to bring Holland, the rest of the main cast, and director Jon Watts back for a fourth film, but nothing has been officially revealed since. Holland is currently promoting his latest project, The Crowded Room, for Apple TV+. He was asked about who he'd want to take on next as the Marvel hero, and he couldn't give an answer, but he did reveal that he believes that he'd be "lucky to play” Spider-Man again.

"That's a really tough question," Holland told Screen Rant about which villain his Spider-Man should take on next. "I mean, Spider-Man has got arguably some of the best villains in the comic book world. I love the character. I love Spider-Man. I'd be lucky to play him again, but we'll have to wait and see."

Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Man 4 Talks Are Happening

During a previous interview with Variety while at the New York premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland expressed solidarity with the writers who are picketing the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers as they negotiate for better pay from the major Hollywood studios.

"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland revealed about Spider-Man 4. "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point it's very, very early stages."

Will There Be More Marvel Studios Produced Spider-Man Movies?

Previously, it was reported that Holland signed a new deal for his return in an upcoming second Spider-Man trilogy set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continuing the partnership between Sony and Disney in which saw the two studios share the character between Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"[Spider-Man: No Way Home] is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal said in 2021. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. [No Way Home] is not the last of our MCU movies."

"All I will say is that we have the story," Feige previously told Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming fourth film. "We have big ideas for that."

What do you think about Tom Holland's comments? Are you excited for his fourth Spider-Man movie?