Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Thomas Haden Church Teases Sandman Return

Spider-Man fans got quite a treat at the end of 2021, as Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back several key characters from past Spidey franchises. In addition to previous Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, No Way Home also saw villains from the original Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man series' crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have wondered since that film arrived if any of those characters could come back again, and it looks like Sandman is being talked about for another big screen adventure.

Thomas Haden Church starred in Spider-Man 3 as Sandman, going head-to-head to Maguire in his final solo Spidey outing. The actor recently spoke to The DisInsider and revealed that there was even more story for his character in No Way Home that was ultimately cut. Since then, he's been having "discussions" with Marvel and Sony executives about bringing Sandman back for another movie.

"We had a whole story involving his daughter for No Way Home," Church explained. "And it just ended up [cut]. There was just so much going on... Amy [Pascal] and Kevin [Feige], we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say that conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into a future iteration of it."

"The conversation has happened about him coming back, and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story," Church continued. He confirmed once more during the interview that a return for his character has "been discussed."

Church is just one of many Spider-Man stars who have said they'd come back to the franchise again if asked. Andrew Garfield has been very open about wanting another chance at a Spider-Man movie. Recently Willem Dafoe said that he'd be down for another turn as Norman Osborne.

"If everything was right, sure," Dafoe told Inverse, when asked about a Green Goblin comeback. "I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."

