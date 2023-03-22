Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Potentially Features Multiverse Connection (Update)

Update: Hasbro has clarified via a new response that this mention of the multiverse in its product description for the Miles Morales toy was an error and that it's not reflective of the story that will be featured in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

"That was a mistake. The original product info inadvertently referenced the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse film and was not meant to include any reference to the film or multiverse," said a PR representative from Hasbro in response.

The original story can be found below.

A new tease associated with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has potentially indicated that the PlayStation 5 sequel's storyline will involve the multiverse. At this point in time, PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have been extremely quiet when it comes to what Spider-Man 2 will have in store. Outside of confirming Kraven and Venom as villains in the upcoming PS5 game, little else is known about where the follow-up entry might go. And while it seems like more details will surface in the very near future, what looks to be a tease about the game's narrative has driven fan speculation through the roof.

Announced by Hasbro today, a new toy associated with Miles Morales was unveiled. Specifically, this toy is based on the look that Miles will boast in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Although there's not much that can be gleaned from the action figure's appearance alone, the box that it comes in seemingly features a brief story description of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that directly mentions the multiverse.

"With Peter Parker as his mentor, Miles Morales discovers allies and enemies across the multiverse – and at home in New York – as the newest Spider-Man," says the toy's description via a new press release. "Celebrate the Marvel Universe with this Marvel Legends Series Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales figure. This quality 6-inch scale Miles Morales action figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game!"

Swing into the Gamerverse with the #MarvelLegends #SpiderMan 2 #Marvel's Miles Morales! Revealed earlier by our friends at @comicbook, this figure is inspired by his appearance in the Marvel’s #SpiderMan2PS5 video game! Pre-order coming soon, so stay tuned to #HasbroPulse! pic.twitter.com/IFnIxxH0NN — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) March 22, 2023

It's worth stressing that it's not currently known if this description of the Miles Morales toy is associated with the story of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or if instead, it's just a broad description of the character. After all, Miles has risen to prominence in recent years thanks to his appearance in the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which heavily centers around the multiverse. With this in mind, Hasbro may have just opted to provide a description for the Miles Morales figure that subtly references Into the Spider-Verse. Either way, we have reached out to Hasbro for more clarification on the matter and will provide an update if we receive a response.

Currently, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is broadly set to release later this fall, exclusively on PS5. If a tease from actor Tony Todd within the past day is accurate, though, the highly-anticipated sequel is currently on track to launch at some point in September 2023.

[H/T ResetEra]