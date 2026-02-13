Spider-Gwen & Spider-Punk Spinoff Films Still Officially in the Works At Sony

Despite Marvel Studios’ efforts to bring all its characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures still holds the film rights to Spider-Man and its vast supporting cast. In an effort to capitalize on the brand, Sony established a landmark agreement with Marvel Studios to integrate Peter Parker (Tom Holland) into the MCU while simultaneously attempting to construct its own independent franchise. This secondary venture, the Sony Spider-Man Universe, has faced significant hurdles as its live-action efforts bombed at the box office. While the Venom trilogy provided an initial foundation, the series eventually experienced diminishing returns, and the remaining films in the slate—Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and Morbius—finished their theatrical runs without breaking even. Fortunately, the Spider-Verse animated films have fared exceptionally well with both critics and audiences, leading to the planning of solo projects for Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and the fan-favorite Spider-Punk (voiced by Daniel Kaluuya).

Despite the widespread popularity of the Spider-Verse films, the third chapter in the animated trilogy has been delayed multiple times, leaving the future of the franchise in a state of uncertainty for many fans. While the live-action Spider-Noir series starring Nicolas Cage is scheduled to premiere this May as the first official spinoff of the Spider-Verse brand, Sony has remained largely silent regarding the status of the Gwen Stacy and Hobart Brown projects. However, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Animation presidents Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville confirmed that both spinoffs are still “active” and in development. The fact that this confirmation was provided specifically by the chiefs of animation strongly suggests that these spinoffs will be produced as animated features, maintaining the distinct visual identity established in the mainline Spider-Verse films.

It Makes Sense for Sony to Pivot Its Efforts Towards the Spider-Verse

The repeated failure of Sony’s live-action endeavors involving the Spider-Man library has underlined the difficulty of producing a successful film that lacks the presence of the central hero. Characters who were originally conceived as antagonists or fringe supporting figures often struggle to maintain a compelling narrative arc when stripped of their relationship to Peter Parker, resulting in the creative and financial disappointments Sony endured. The Spider-Verse franchise effectively circumvents this fundamental issue due to its multiversal nature, a framework that allows multiple versions of the web-crawler to exist and thrive in their own distinct worlds. Therefore, it makes perfect sense for Sony to invest more heavily in the critically acclaimed and audience-approved animation style of the Spider-Verse for future features, especially because the studio can reuse fan-favorite characters.

Furthermore, the upcoming Spider-Noir series starring Nicolas Cage will serve as a significant proof of concept for the studio’s long-term expansion plans. By placing an alternate-dimension version of the character in a leading role, the production will demonstrate whether individual Spider-People can sustain their own stories without the involvement of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) or the constant spectacle of multiversal shenanigans. If the detective-inspired narrative of Spider-Noir resonates with viewers, it validates the strategy of treating the animated multiverse as a primary narrative hub.

Spider-Noir is scheduled to premiere on MGM+ on May 25th. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently set for a June 18, 2027.

