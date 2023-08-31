Spy Kids: Armageddon Gets New Poster Shared By Robert Rodriguez

It's been nearly a year since Robert Rodriguez announced that Spy Kids: Armageddon had wrapped production. The director is returning to the fan-favorite franchise 22 years after the original film was released with a whole new cast. Shazam! star Zachary Levi and Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez are the movie's lead parents while Everly Carganilla (The Afterparty) and newcomer Connor Esterson play the titular spy kids. In July, the movie's title was announced along with a first look and release date. Today, Rodriguez shared a new poster for the film.

"Proud to share the next chapter in our family franchise – Spy Kids: Armageddon. Sept 22. Only on Netflix!" Rodriguez wrote. You can check out the poster below:

"My most rabid fanbase all these years, by far, has been my kid films. My Spy Kids audience," Rodriguez previously shared at Cinema-Con. "These kids watch those movies over and over because they're action films made for children and families, in particular at a time when they need empowerment. Netflix came to me [for We Can Be Heroes] because the Spy Kids movies had done just so well on their service. They said 'Could you make a series of films that do that?' And I said, 'I'd love to!'"

What Is Spy Kids: Armageddon About?

The new Spy Kids is also set to feature Shazam!'s DJ Cotrona and No Time To Die's Billy Magnussen. You can read the description of the reboot here: "This latest Spy Kids chapter is set after the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

Is We Can Be Heroes Getting a Sequel?

In addition to the Spy Kids reboot, Netflix and Rodriguez are also working on a sequel to We Can Be Heroes.

"They've been shocked at how well it's kept doing. They call it unstoppable," Rodriguez told Collider when speaking about Netflix and We Can Be Heroes. "They've never seen any movie behave like that. It just will not stop. Kids will just not stop watching it. And I think it happened with the Spy Kid movies, but you couldn't ever keep track of it, because you can't tell how many times kids watch it on VCR or watch on Disney channel. But now with their metrics, they can tell how many times a household is watching something again and again, through completion. Which a lot of the times when it's been a big opening weekend, it didn't mean people actually watched the whole movie. It means they watched five minutes or more."

Spy Kids: Armageddon is set to hit Netflix on September 22.