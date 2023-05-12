Star Wars: Robert Rodriguez Says Working on The Mandalorian "Felt Like Being a Kid"

Lucasfilm started the year off strong with its latest season of The Mandalorian, and it did some big things for the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian Season 3 sets up the future of the galaxy far, far away and even sets up Dave Filoni's upcoming Star Wars film set in that part of the universe. There have been a ton of directors that have gotten to work on The Mandalorian, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and even the legendary Robert Rodriguez. The latter of which went on to direct a Boba Fett spin-off called The Book of Boba Fett. Rodriguez recently sat down with Total Film magazine (via Games Radar), and he reflected on his time working on the two Star Wars projects.

"I loved working on that one, and Mandalorian was just the most fun I could ever have making anything," Rodriguez said. "Because, also, it was right during COVID. Nobody was filming, so I would have just been sitting at home, and instead I got to go play with Star Wars characters. [Laughs] It was just a blast. John Favreau and Dave Filoni were just the best partners, they came up with all these incredible stories."

"It felt like being a kid, but the magic doesn't go away. Even though you know how it's done, you see puppets and you see the strings, it still blows your mind. It's all from the world. They have so many artists that were on the original Star Wars movies that it doesn't lose its look. And so you could walk on a set and you'd feel like you were right there. I wouldn't trade that for anything. It was super fun, super exciting." Rodriguez added.

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

What do you think about Robert Rodriguez's comments? Did you like The Book of Boba Fett? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!