Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley to Lead Sci-fi Thriller Mind Fall

She isn’t returning as Rey any time soon, but Daisy Ridley isn’t leaving the realm of sci-fi for long. According to Deadline, the Star Wars sequel trilogy star signed on to star in the future-set sci-fi thriller Mind Fall. Mathieu Kassovitz (La Haine) will direct the film from a script by Graham Moore (The Imitation Game). Wild Bunch International distributes the film, which hails from Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8. John Graham is producing on the studio’s behalf. The film takes place in the future, where memories are drugs. One person’s memories can be extracted and implanted into another person’s mind via illegal technology.

Ridley plays Ardis Varnado, the top trafficker on the black market for memories. She pays to remove memories and then sells the “mems” for an upcharge to her clients, bonding the memories to their subconscious where they become indistinguishable from the memories they already had. But Ardis has become addicted to mems herself and is losing her own identity. When Ardis becomes a suspect in the murder of one of her clients, Ardis can’t trust her memories and sets out to solve the crime herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most recently, Ridley starred in the Lionsgate film. She also stars in Neil Burger’s upcoming film The Marsh King’s Daughter.

While there are no current plans for Ridley’s return to the Star Wars universe as Rey, previously, Ridley said that she’s not ruling anything out entirely. “I mean, never say never,” Ridley told Empire magazine. “I’m always open to a revisit. But also the beautiful thing is it’s this wonderful, huge universe with all of these stories that have yet to be told. I think there’s a lot of cool things to be made before any potential revisit. I don’t think it’ll ever feel properly like goodbye because it’s such a wonderful little web of people. It’s a really nice club to be a part of. Plus, I had such a good time. I loved my experience. In terms of revisiting the character, I think that’s a ‘bye-bye’ for now.”

In a separate interview, she said, “I’ve always felt really lucky because I’ve never felt like anything was really resting on my shoulders,” speaking to Yahoo. “I always really felt part of a team. I always had John [Boyega], and the Oscar [Isaacs], and Adam [Driver], and obviously Harrison [Ford], Carrie [Fisher], Mark [Hamill]. There were so many components to Star Wars that I never felt like I was out there by myself.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images