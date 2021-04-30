Star Wars Day 2021: Disney+ Celebrates the Star Wars Saga With Fan Art Takeover

✖

"May the Fourth" be with you: fan art from a galaxy not so far, far away is taking over Star Wars landing pages on Disney+ in celebration of Star Wars Day 2021. Disney and Lucasfilm announced Friday that in honor of the fan-started annual holiday, celebrating its 10th anniversary on May 4, commissioned fan art will decorate the Star Wars hub and the landing pages of Star Wars movies and series from May 4 through May 9. Disney+ subscribers who access the Star Wars landing page starting today, April 30, will be greeted by artist Zi Xu's animated mural celebrating the entire Star Wars saga.

The mural, which comes to life with the "May the 4th Be With You" slogan of Star Wars Day, depicts the heroes and villains of the episodic Star Wars saga and series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian. The Star Wars hub highlights collections of the franchise's films and series that will soon be updated with landing pages featuring limited-time fan artwork, including:

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The Mandalorian

(Photo: Zi Xu for Disney / Lucasfilm)

Last year's Star Wars Day saw the streaming service spotlight original concept art before releasing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter in the "Skywalker Saga," to the Disney+ library alongside the series finale of The Clone Wars and a Mandalorian making-of documentary. Disney+ also added new user icons featuring Star Wars fan-favorite characters like Bo-Katan Kryze, Captain Rex, and Darth Maul.

Disney and Lucasfilm celebrate Star Wars Day 2021 with the May 4 series premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the animated Clone Wars spin-off created by Star Wars guru and Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, as well as a series of sales on Star Wars collectibles and video games.

The Star Wars Saga is now streaming on Disney+. Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres May 4.