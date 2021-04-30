GameStop Star Wars Day Deals Include the Tauntaun Sleeping Bag for 50% Off
It appears that LEGO isn't the only company getting a head start on their Star Wars Day 2021 offerings. GameStop has revealed that they will be launching a May The 4th Be With You sale starting on Sunday, May 2nd and concluding on May 8th. Here's a sneak peek at what to expect:
- 50% off select Star Wars video games, including Star Wars Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Journey to Batuu
- 15% off select Star Wars collectibles
- Only $50 for the Tauntaun sleeping bag (the lowest price we've ever seen on it).
- Buy 1 get 1 free apparel accessories
- Only $10 regular priced T-shirts
The sale will begin here at GameStop - most likely starting around 9pm PT / 12am ET - on May 1st/2nd. GameStop's flyer for the event can be found below.
