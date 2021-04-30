GameStop Star Wars Day Deals Include the Tauntaun Sleeping Bag for 50% Off

It appears that LEGO isn't the only company getting a head start on their Star Wars Day 2021 offerings. GameStop has revealed that they will be launching a May The 4th Be With You sale starting on Sunday, May 2nd and concluding on May 8th. Here's a sneak peek at what to expect:

The sale will begin here at GameStop - most likely starting around 9pm PT / 12am ET - on May 1st/2nd. GameStop's flyer for the event can be found below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.