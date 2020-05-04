Star Wars Day: Disney+ Adds New Star Wars Icons

Today is Star Wars Day, and Disney has big things in store for eager fans. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes to Disney+ today, as does the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Mandalorian in the new documentary Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Thanks to Marvel Comics, a new adventure begins with the special digital release of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1. Now Disney+ subscribers can get an extra dose of Star Wars goodness with some new Star Wars profile icons. As of today, fans can now turn their Disney+ avatar into Darth Maul, Bo-Katan Kryze, Captain Rex, a Porg, or one of any fo the other seven new Star Wars icons available on the streaming service. Take a look at all seven below.

In addition to all of the new content offerings, Disney+ is also honoring the art of Star Wars with a week-long concept art takeover on the streaming service. Each film and series’ artwork will be updated today to show the original concept artwork. Every movie and series from Star Wars: A New Hope to The Mandalorian will feature the work of a celebrated artist from Star Wars history, including Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award-winning artist, author, and production designer, Doug Chiang. The Disney+ home screen's animated Star Wars brand tile, which can be viewed both on the web and with a connected television device, will get an upgrade, featuring a new animation paying homage to the iconic hyperspace jump.

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams, and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin are executive producers. The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio & J.J. Abrams from a story by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow and J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee William

