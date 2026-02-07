Star Wars Drops a Massive Clue to Ahsoka’s Fate (In the Last Place We Expected It)

Since making her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the character of Ahsoka Tano has gone through an incredible journey. Initially subject to intense criticism from viewers, Ahsoka is now a fan favorite who has evolved over the course of numerous appearances. We’ve seen her fight in the Clone Wars as a Padawan, aid the Rebel Alliance in adulthood, and become a teacher to Sabine Wren. Fans have seen so much of Ahsoka’s life on screen, but her fate still remains one of Star Wars’ greatest mysteries. People have wondered if Ahsoka managed to survive throughout the entire Skywalker Saga, and now Lucasfilm may have just revealed the answer in a surprising place.

The Star Wars Kids YouTube channel recently posted a short animated video chronicling Rey’s adventures during the sequel trilogy. Towards the end of the video, her confrontation against Emperor Palpatine is depicted. It’s mentioned that she draws from “the power of 1,000 generation of Jedi for strength and encouragement.” As this line in the video is spoken, images of Luke, Leia, Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Ahsoka appear. Ahsoka being included in the group of late Jedi and Force users implies she passed away prior to the events of the sequel trilogy.

Will Star Wars Ever Officially Reveal Ahsoka’s Fate?

Ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiered, there’s been speculation about whether or not Ahsoka died. Since her voice can be heard amongst all the other Jedi calling out to Rey to give her strength, it was believed that she had become one with the Force. However, a now-deleted Instagram post from Dave Filoni appeared to indicate Ahsoka could actually still be alive, so the character’s fate has been up for debate ever since. The Star Wars Kids video seems to favor the theory that Ahsoka died. By the time Rey faced Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker, Luke, Leia, Yoda, and Qui-Gon had already passed away.

It would arguably be strange to include Ahsoka in that group if she was still amongst the living. There’s a plethora of other deceased Jedi who could have taken that spot (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, etc.), but the video’s creative team deliberately went with Ahsoka. If she is dead during the time of the sequel trilogy, it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise. Ahsoka was born in 36 BBY (before the Battle of Yavin), meaning she’s in her late 30s during the original trilogy. The Rise of Skywalker takes place in 35 ABY, so Ahsoka would have been in her early 70s if she was alive during the sequel trilogy. Ahsoka’s species, the Togruta, are said to live for as long as 94 years, but every individual is different. Ahsoka may have passed away from natural causes in her late 60s or early 70s.

She also could have died well before she approached an elderly age. The MandoVerse shows highlight that Ahsoka remained active fighting against the forces of evil during the New Republic Era, putting herself in harm’s way. While Ahsoka is a gifted and powerful fighter, she could have perished in a battle or sacrificed herself. It will be interesting to see if her official fate is ever formally revealed in canon. Lucasfilm remains interested in the New Republic era; this year features The Mandalorian and Grogu and Ahsoka Season 2, plus Dave Filoni is developing a movie that ties MandoVerse storylines together.

At this point, Ahsoka is such a significant character in the Star Wars franchise that it would be odd if her story didn’t receive some sort of definitive conclusion — especially now that Filoni is co-president of Lucasfilm. Even if he isn’t able to get his New Republic movie off the ground, reports have suggested it could be reworked into a limited series to wrap everything up, and it’s hard to see Ahsoka not playing a meaningful role in that project (whichever form it takes). Sooner or later, we should learn what exactly happened to Ahsoka, providing a sense of closure.

