Star Wars: Fan-Favorite Prequel Movie Character Returning in New Story

When it comes to the Star Wars universe, there are a lot of characters who are truly beloved. The prequel trilogy of films, in particular, have spawned some fan-favorite heroes and villains — and it looks like the lore of one will soon be expanded upon. Star Wars Books recently released a teaser for From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi, the upcoming anthology book based on the events of the film. The teaser reveals a snippet for one story, Adam Lance Garcia's "The Veteran" — which, as it turns out, will revolve around Dexter Jettster.

Yes, you read that right. The memorable diner owner from the prequel films is still around during the events of Return of the Jedi — and it sounds like he will be grappling with his own role in the franchise's intergalactic battles. This is Dexter's second return in a Star Wars book in as many years, after he factored into last year's Star Wars: Brotherhood.

What Is From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi About?

According to Star Wars' official website, these new stories will include Olivie Blake giving us a chilling glimpse into the mind of Emperor Palpatine, Saladin Ahmed recounting the tragic history of the rancor keeper, Charlie Jane Anders exploring the life and times of the Sarlacc, Fran Wilde revealing Mon Mothma's secret mission to save the Rebel Alliance, Mary Kenney chronicleing Wicket the Ewok's quest for one quiet day on the forest moon of Endor, and Anakin Skywalker becoming one with the Force in a gripping tale by Mike Chen.

Additional stories will be from Tom Angleberger, Kristin Baver, Akemi Dawn Bowman, Emma Mieko Candon, Olivia Chadha, Gloria Chao, Adam Christopher, Paul Crilley, Amal El-Mohtar, M. K. England, Jason Fry, Adam Lance Garcia, Lamar Giles, Max Gladstone, Thea Guanzon, Ali Hazelwood, Patricia A. Jackson, Alex Jennings, Jarrett Krosoczka, Sarah Kuhn, Danny Lore, Sarah Glenn Marsh, Kwame Mbalia, Marieke Nijkamp, Danielle Paige, Laura Pohl, K. Arsenault Rivera, Dana Schwartz, Tara Sim, Phil Szostak, Suzanne Walker, Hannah Whitten, Sean Williams, and Alyssa Wong.

What Is the Next Star Wars Movie?

The next Star Wars blockbuster is expected to be the currently-untitled movie from Ms. Marvel director Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy, which will see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey. Earlier this year, it was revealed that co-writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have both departed the project, with Peaky Blinders' Stephen Knight brought on to rewrite the script. In a recent interview with Yahoo! UK, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy provided an update on that film, and revealed that it will still be some time before a new version of the script is ready.

"We've been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds in to our overall storytelling," Kennedy explained in a recent interview. "So we've just got to a point now where we've got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he's come on board and we're going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we've been working on for quite a while. So we're getting close."

"There's never a time where something is just instantly suggested," Kennedy added. "It's such an evolution of conversations that we have all the time and we knew coming off of The Rise of Skywalker that we needed to take that further. We just didn't know how far out; we didn't know exactly what the story might be – but now we have a much better idea."

What do you think of Dexter Jettser returning to the Star Wars saga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!