Star Wars' Billy Dee Williams Recent Social Media Teases Are for New Memoir

Star Wars' Billy Dee Williams has revealed his new memoir, and now fans know what he was teasing on social media last month. Titled "What Have We Here?" Penguin Random House gives the beloved actor the chance to share his story on his own terms. Williams actually revealed the cover for the memoir in PEOPLE Magazine today. While some fans probably believed his big reveal had something to do with the reported Star Wars: Lando series that made waves in the news last week, that is decidedly not the case. It makes sense that the Star Wars actor would be teasing something big for himself instead of a series that is probably years away at this point. Check out what his editor had to say about the book down below.

"Billy Dee Williams has had a fascinating life and career," Victoria Wilson, the editor, told PEOPLE. "The book he writes is fun and, like Billy, hard to resist and draws you in."

(Photo: Penguin Random House)

"I saw how absurd my life has been at times. And how fortunate it's been," Williams said. "I had fun reliving those memories. I hope it brings back memories for readers, too… So many people over the years have let me into their life. Now it's my turn to let people into [mine.]"

Here's Penguin Random House's description of the memoir: "A film legend recalls his remarkable life of nearly eight decades—a heralded actor who's played the roles he wanted, from Brian's Song to Lando in the Star Wars universe—unchecked by the racism and typecasting so rife in the mostly all-white industry in which he triumphed."

Williams Previously Teased A Big Announcement

That big moment on Twitter sent people absolutely scrambling to figure out what such a nebulous tease could mean. The fact that it came just a short time after the Lando series announcing their writing team seemed to be an interesting omen. However, as we now know, its just Williams looking to share some more about himself with the scores of fans out there who want to hear some good stories.

"I am thrilled to share that something truly magnificent is coming soon," Williams told fans on Twitter. "This is a dream come true for me, on all that has sustained and carried me through a lifetime of dreams and adventure, it is my honor to share with you. Make sure to enable notifications for stories and posts to stay in the loop, you don't want to miss this… May the Force be with you all."

Lando Finally Has A Writing Team After All This Time

(Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm)

Lando will be written by Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover. Before the duo stepped in, Justin Simien was tabbed to pen the treatment around Lando Calrissian. Now, with that added jolt of eyeballs, the direction of such a show would be anyone's guess. With Glover in the writing chair, it would make sense to assume he would also star. But, nothing is in stone at the moment.

"I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time to be him. It just has to be the right, it just needs to be the right way to do it," Glover told GQ previously, when asked about putting on the costume again. "Time is precious. I think everybody's in the past couple of years, this pandemic sh-t, had people experience time in a way where they're like...People kind of realize their time is valuable, you only get so much. So like, I'm not interested in doing anything that's just gonna be like a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather like spend time with people that I l enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. I mean like Lando is definitely somebody I'd like to hang out with. I mean we're talking about it. That's as much as I can say, you know, without Kathleen Kennedy like, hunting me down."

Are you surprised by the memoir news? Let us know down in the comments!