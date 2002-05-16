Star Wars Brings Back Fan-Favorite Prequel Character for New Book

✖

The Star Wars prequel trilogy introduced audiences to a number of colorful characters, some of which would play major roles in future adventures and some of which left audiences wanting more. Falling more in line with the latter category was owner of Dex's Diner Dexter Jettster, the four-armed ally of Obi-Wan Kenobi, with io9 confirming that the character is making a return for the new novel Star Wars: Brotherhood. The outlet offers up an excerpt from the upcoming book, revealing that Dex continues to be offering expert insight into all corners of the galaxy far, far away, aiding Obi-Wan in his investigation. Star Wars: Brotherhood hits shelves on May 10th.

The book is described, "Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker must stem the tide of the raging Clone Wars and forge a new bond as Jedi Knights in a high-stakes adventure set just after the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. The Clone Wars have begun. Battle lines are being drawn throughout the galaxy. With every world that joins the Separatists, the peace guarded by the Jedi Order is slipping through their fingers.

"After an explosion devastates Cato Neimoidia, the jewel of the Trade Federation, the Republic is blamed and the fragile neutrality of the planet is threatened. The Jedi dispatch Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the Order's most gifted diplomatic minds, to investigate the crime and maintain the balance that has begun to dangerously shift. As Obi-Wan investigates with the help of a heroic Neimoidian guard, he finds himself working against the Separatists who hope to draw the planet into their conspiracy -- and senses the sinister hand of Asajj Ventress in the mists that cloak the planet.

"Amid the brewing chaos, Anakin Skywalker rises to the rank of Jedi Knight. Despite the mandate that Obi-Wan travel alone -- and his former master's insistence that he listen this time -- Anakin's headstrong determination means nothing can stop him from crashing the party, and bringing along a promising but conflicted youngling.

"Once a Padawan to Obi-Wan, Anakin now finds himself on equal-but uncertain-footing with the man who raised him. The lingering friction between them increases the danger for everyone around them. The two knights must learn a new way to work together -- and they must learn quickly, to save Cato Neimoidia and its people from the fires of war. To overcome the threat they face they must grow beyond master and apprentice. They must stand together as brothers."

