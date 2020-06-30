Star Wars Fans Are Sharing All the Things They Love About the Prequel Trilogy
When the Star Wars prequels first started landing in theaters, some fans were quick to voice their displeasure with the stories, largely due to how they felt they deviated too far from what they loved so much about the original trilogy and had a more lighthearted tone at times. Arguably up until the debut of the sequel trilogy, the prequels were considered the most divisive element about the fandom, as the excitement and expectation had grown so strong among audiences in the years since Star Wars: Return of the Jedi landed in theaters. Despite those prequel critics, a new social media trend has seen countless fans sharing their love for the films.
Whether it be the compelling characters, complex narrative, or technical accomplishments, fans have shared how there is just as much to love about the prequel trilogy as any other corner of the galaxy far, far away, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Alan Tudyk also getting in on the action. The trend launched when Twitter user Scott Malthouse posed the simple request for fans to shared something positive about the films, earning thousands of replies and thousands of retweets.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about their love for the prequel films!
Fun Experience
prevnext
They were super fun to work on and I got to do it with some of my favorite people in the world. https://t.co/GDVULgZDYr— Adam Savage (@donttrythis) June 29, 2020
Gowns
prevnext
Beatiful gowns. https://t.co/aTcEHMVgrX pic.twitter.com/rPeWSblQAM— Rashida Renée (@evilrashida) June 29, 2020
One Word
prevnext
One word: Yaddle. https://t.co/3KDUU7x9mx pic.twitter.com/Dhn23nAGOF— Matt Martin (@missingwords) June 29, 2020
Should I Go On?
prevnext
- Maul intro
- Podracing
- Ewan McGregor
- Ian McDiarmid
- The Clones
- Geonosis
- Coleman Trebor
- Sand
- Dexter Jettster
- lightsaber choreography
- the battles
- Order 66
- the era
- Qui Gon/Grievous/Windu
- Rise of Vader
- John Williams
- Revenge of the Sith
Should I go on? https://t.co/pM7OuVbLWK— Ajay (@SWBFExpress) June 29, 2020
Best Poster
prevnext
Still the best TEASER POSTER in movie history https://t.co/samnb8K2GG pic.twitter.com/VGJn5wr1Rd— Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) June 29, 2020
Bob's Burgers, but Aliens
prevnext
I genuinely love Dexter Jettster's 50's diner on Coruscant. I'd love a miniseries about the stories that might've come out of it. Like Bob's Burgers but about aliens. https://t.co/VS7IF2k0RT pic.twitter.com/1PzZZFoaT7— Kiel "Avernus Crossing" Chenier 🇨🇦 (@KielChenier) June 27, 2020
I'll Die Here
prevnext
Revenge of the Sith is legitimately good. I'll die here https://t.co/p98jZ3gsvl pic.twitter.com/FhKJWe390v— the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) June 27, 2020
New Generation
prevnext
Every generation gets their Star Wars movies and the kids of that era loved them, because they're the ones they were made for. https://t.co/HGQXhHwgoq— Ashley Lynch says BLM (@ashleylynch) June 29, 2020
Extremely Relevant
prevnext
i liked how all the elected officials were completely useless and let fascism take over, just like real life. extremely relevant storytelling https://t.co/4EgHP8bORx— kenzie et al ❤️🖤 (@QuakeRoc) June 29, 2020
Perfection
prev
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi was perfection. https://t.co/g3MG1yruvW pic.twitter.com/lE12mfd7aA— All Things Kenobi (@allthingskenobi) June 29, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.