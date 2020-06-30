Star Wars Fans Are Sharing All the Things They Love About the Prequel Trilogy

When the Star Wars prequels first started landing in theaters, some fans were quick to voice their displeasure with the stories, largely due to how they felt they deviated too far from what they loved so much about the original trilogy and had a more lighthearted tone at times. Arguably up until the debut of the sequel trilogy, the prequels were considered the most divisive element about the fandom, as the excitement and expectation had grown so strong among audiences in the years since Star Wars: Return of the Jedi landed in theaters. Despite those prequel critics, a new social media trend has seen countless fans sharing their love for the films.

Whether it be the compelling characters, complex narrative, or technical accomplishments, fans have shared how there is just as much to love about the prequel trilogy as any other corner of the galaxy far, far away, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Alan Tudyk also getting in on the action. The trend launched when Twitter user Scott Malthouse posed the simple request for fans to shared something positive about the films, earning thousands of replies and thousands of retweets.

