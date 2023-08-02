Star Wars: Timothy Olyphant Plays Coy About Returning for Dave Filoni's Movie

The Star Wars galaxy is headed back onto the big screen soon, with three new movies announced earlier this year at the Star Wars Celebration convention. Among these is a movie that will be helmed by Dave Filoni, which is expected to continue much of the canon established on the franchise's recent Disney+ shows, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka. The film is sure to see the return of a number of characters already introduced on Star Wars shows, and given his role on The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, it stands to reason that Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) might be among them. In a recent appearance on The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, Olyphant was asked if he has had talks with Filoni about him returning, prompting him to respond, "If I had [talks with Filoni], I wouldn't tell you."

"Honestly, I can tell you that I've been very, very lucky with those guys," Olyphant explained. "I've only done two episodes and to have only done those two episodes and feel like you're part of a world and they created such a memorable character. I mean, you know, I'm getting away with something here. I did two episodes and I've got like four toys out there. It's ridiculous, and I know it because all of a sudden there's people at the airport with toys. That's new. But, it was a ball working on those things and those guys know if they call me I'd show up. I don't care if it's a big giant thing or just to show up for an afternoon. It's a fun gig."

What Is Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie About?

While details on Filoni's Star Wars movie are still relatively slim — including the movie's release date — we do know that it will be set during the New Republic era, and will have an epic event quality to it.

"Jon [Favreau] and I have our own little theater that we've been playing in, but Star Wars is a big galaxy. I think there's a lot of possibilities, but we do things our own way," Filoni told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I think of, you know, A New Hope is an important moment in the timeline. The Death Star blows up. That changes everything ... A cinematic moment for this time period has to be a moment that's changing things and we understand it as the audience and then it can ripple down if we have other shows going on underneath that. So if there was a show taking place in the New Hope time period that you were watching as a kid, you would understand that things have changed in the show because the Death Star blew up. But they didn't necessarily need to be there. So there's a ton of possibilities for how to tell these stories in a unique way for Star Wars as well."

