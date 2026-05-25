Star Wars Fans Demand The Return of a Missing Jedi Cult Hero to Live-Action

The Star Wars franchise remains one of the most successful and popular sci-fi franchises in the world, even decades after it first began. The appeal of the Star Wars franchise remains clearer than ever, with its broad-scope space opera story continuing to branch out in new directions, and new characters introduced to the franchise securing considerable popularity with fans. Though the Star Wars movies were, for a long time, the cornerstone of the franchise, Star Wars has shifted its focus in recent years with the release of multiple TV shows and video games, bringing its story to life by making use of different forms of media.

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The many Star Wars games that take place within the franchise have introduced multiple characters, but few can boast the continued popularity of Cal Kestis. The protagonist of the Star Wars Jedi games found an immediate fan base upon his debut, with many fans clamoring to see him feature in other projects. After one fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice a desire to see Cal Kestis feature in live-action, the response from others was clear: many Star Wars fans are desperate to see Kestis’ motion-capture performer Cameron Monaghan take on the role in a live-action project soon.

How Cal Kestis Could Return in Live-Action

There are many ways that Cal Kestis could finally be brought to life in live-action, and all the most plausible ones involve bringing Monaghan back. Considering the actor’s success in shows such as Shameless and Gotham, as well as his outstanding mo-cap performance in the two existing Jedi games, bringing in any other performer is unthinkable. However, the character’s age in relation to the actor does present a few key elements that need to be considered if he is to make his live-action debut.

As Cal Kestis’ Star Wars story takes place during the early reign of the Galactic Empire, it places a live-action appearance squarely within the timeline between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. This has seen fans suggest that he should appear in future seasons of Obi-Wan Kenobi or Ahsoka, as either show would be able to fit within Kestis’ ideal timeline. With Cameron Monaghan continuing to age, many are concerned that the Star Wars franchise will miss their chance to bring Kestis to life in live-action while the actor still has plenty of years to play him.

It’s fair to say that Cal Kestis is one of the most popular new protagonists introduced into the Star Wars franchise in many years. His status as a Jedi and a hero makes any story featuring Kestis especially exciting, and that naturally translates to continued demand to see him adapted onto the big or small screen in live-action. While any specific plans to do so have yet to be announced, the cries from fans for it to happen certainly haven’t died down whatsoever, proving that Cal Kestis’ popularity remains as strong as ever.

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