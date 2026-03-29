5 Best Star Wars Characters First Introduced in the Games

Not every character throughout the Star Wars series was shown in a movie or TV show, as the legendary franchise has created some of its most iconic figures through games. Although not all considered “canon,” many of the characters from Star Wars games embody the ideas of the series extremely well, representing journeys of light and darkness in unique ways. In fact, many game original characters expand upon Star Wars‘ core themes, helping them evolve in a medium beyond what film and television can convey.

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Some honorable mentions for this list could fill up an entire Wikipedia page, as there have been many, many Star Wars games to feature memorable characters. Faces like members of Delta Squad in Star Wars: Republic Commando come to mind, alongside the hilariously ruthless assassin droid HK-47 from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. However, the greatest original Star Wars game characters are usually those who are the focus of the titles they’re in.

5. Starkiller (The Force Unleashed)

Despite being labeled a part of non-canon Star Wars Legends, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed still has one of the most interesting premises of any game from the series. In this title, you play as Darth Vader’s secret apprentice, who would later be dubbed “Starkiller” in official lore. This secret Sith is a powerhouse of force abilities and lightsaber skills, creating an extremely fun hack-and-slash character whose sheer strength makes them an incredible addition to the franchise.

However, it’s also this character’s journey that impacts how Starkiller has been remembered. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed games were infamous for how you could follow a path of good or evil, either saving members of the Rebellion’s origin or eliminating them entirely. The story of Starkiller finding his own path can be self-sacrificial or deliciously evil, with players being able to slay Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and even Darth Vader and Obi-Wan’s ghost in some endings. The power fantasy of Starkiller pairs with a surprisingly well-written young character struggling to break the chains of manipulation.

4. Kyle Katarn (Dark Forces & Jedi Knight)

Before Star Wars: Rogue One changed the series’ history, Kyle Katarn was the one who originally stole the plans to the Death Star. Originally just a simple gun-for-hire that the Rebellion hired, Kyle Katarn is one of the first Star Wars characters from a game to get a complete story arc through his appearances in Star Wars: Dark Forces and Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, evolving into a mainstay figure. In many respects, Kyle Katarn is one of the most well-known figures in Star Wars‘ history in the 90s, before the prequels and sequels were even imagined.

The tale of Kyle Katarn mimics Luke Skywalker’s in a lot of ways, as the character starts off as a scrappy Rebel who discovers sensibilities with The Force. However, the slow transition of Kyle Katarn into a full-fledged Jedi is paired with an attitude closer to Han Solo’s, creating a unique character that players remember fondly for his brash nature. The evolution of Kyle Katarn into a Jedi Master for Luke’s new order in Star Wars: Jedi Academy has many twists and turns, carefully crafting a character over nearly a decade into something special.

3. Kreia (Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords)

The Force is a core concept of Star Wars, but Kreia may be the only character in the franchise’s history to truly challenge its seemingly omniscient control of fate. Kreia is the main antagonist of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, serving as a foil to The Exile character you create. Before she reveals herself as the former Darth Traya, Kreia is steadfast ally of your party, both providing sage advice and acting as a mentor character similar to Obi-Wan or Yoda for multiple Jedi.

Kreia is the truest personification of a “Gray Sith,” or a Force-wielder whose actions are in a shade of gray instead of black and white. Kreia is an extremely complex character, with well-written dialogue from Obsidian Entertainment crafting a true introspection on many of the established concepts in Star Wars as a whole. As a being cut off from The Force entirely, your character is a subject of Kreia’s fascination. Although there is inevitable conflict, the words and teachings of Kreia are often deep and meaningful, with strong conviction that makes her a hard character to forget.

2. Cal Kestis (Jedi: Fallen Order & Jedi: Survivor)

Cal Kestis is a Star Wars character from recent memory, introduced in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor games. At first, Cal fulfills a role many characters in the series have, acting as a young survivor of Order 66 and the destruction of the Jedi Order. However, this action RPG series expands on Cal’s personality significantly, with the sequel in particular shining a light on what qualities make this Jedi so endearing.

Throughout his adventures, Cal is a steadfast friend to his allies, forming relationships with others that would have been discouraged from the Jedi’s original stance on emotions and feelings. The teachings of his master Cere and his bonds with characters like the droid BD-1, the Nightsister Merrin, and crewmate Greez Dritus make Cal a strong figure who is interesting to follow. With multiple fighting styles and notable character flaws in later games, Cal Kestis is not only fun to play, but the vessel that allows the Star Wars Jedi series to excel.

1. Darth Revan (Knights of the Old Republic)

It’s undeniable that Revan is a character that has evolved from his game origins, but players who remember Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic‘s biggest twist will know why. Revan was one of many memorable figures from the beloved Bioware Star Wars RPG, introduced as a galactic evil that caused the Jedi Civil War at the start of the game. Throughout encounters in the game, you are told that Revan is a legendary figure, a master combatant, and an evil that was only defeated through great combined effort.

Yet, the reveal of Knights of the Old Republic is that your character is, in fact, Revan themselves. This re-contextualizes all of your previous actions and future ones, with Revan’s amnesia either being the cornerstone of redemption or a fall back into the shadows. No matter your route, Revan’s impact is even felt in Knights of the Old Republic 2, with their disappearance not preventing them from having a major influence on nearly every major event of the sequel’s story.

The constant balance between the Dark and Light sides within Revan define a character canvas that is partially crafted by players themselves. When combined with Revan’s greater lore as a powerful Jedi turned Sith Lord and champion of the Mandalorian Wars, Star Wars is a far richer universe with Revan in it, even if his origins are from a single game.

Who are your favorite Star Wars characters from games? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!