Star Wars Fans Speculate What the Kevin Feige Produced Movie Will be About
Fans have known for some time that Marvel president Kevin Feige is set to produce a new Star Wars movie but his project took a big leap forward earlier today when it was revealed that writer Michael Waldron had been tapped to script the adventure. Feige and Waldron are no stranger to collaborating with the later having penned two upcoming Marvel Studios projects in Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This is the first development on the project that has been reported publicly since it was announced back in 2019, and with that tiny sliver of news fans have started to speculate about what the project will be about, what characters it might include, and who might star in it.
"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox," Walt Disney Pictures Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement following the announcement of Feige's film. "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."
"I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe," Feige previously explained. "But that’s sort of all that can be said for now."
Feige's love for Star Wars is no secret beyond simply his public speaking about it, but in how he references the franchise with frequency in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to a shout out on Steve's list in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and via Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, every single movie in "Phase 2" features a character having an arm or hand severed; done in reference to Luke's hand being cut off in The Empire Strikes Back.
Vader: A Star Wars Story?
Calling It Now...
Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie Will Be A Vader Standalone Story...💁🏻♂️— Johnny Depp Jr. (@Santino_Geranio) January 8, 2021
How about Chris Evans
Just putting this out there for Kevin Feige. Chris Evans...Sith Lord pic.twitter.com/nHOciyyU3N— Ziggy (@mrjafri) January 7, 2021
RDJ collab?
Kevin feige..... https://t.co/tGG0BPB2Jf— bailey 👑 (@daeneryskywalkr) January 8, 2021
Probably not a Jedi though
It’s probably gonna be in whatever Kevin Feige is cooking up. I could see RDJ as a Bounty Hunter. Idk about a Jedi. https://t.co/JMIVBC0FO5— 𝐿𝑖𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐵𝑒𝑠𝑡 (@AyoVick919) January 7, 2021
"He won't let anything bad happen"
Feige will get a great writer. His a massive Star Wars fan. He won't let anything bad happen to this movie— Coach (@Coachable_) January 8, 2021
Legends lives
Kevin feige,Starwars, combing with writting from Dr. Strange/Loki!!!give me Mara Jade please!! #StarWars #DisneyPlus— JR Mercer (@blackbeltvegan) January 7, 2021
Brie Larson to Star Wars, PLEASE
Kevin Feige helmed Star Wars Franchise moving forward. Also here is a photo of Brie Larson dressed as a Jedi. Make this happen! pic.twitter.com/NSkGkIDhQF— Ziggy (@mrjafri) January 7, 2021
Could it feature The World Between Worlds?
It makes me wonder if that's why Feige has tapped him to work on his STAR WARS project - could he be doing something with THE WORLD BETWEEN WORLDS?— Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) January 7, 2021
Old Republic
I feel like Feige’s movie is definitely taking place in the High or Old Republic. That’s the best era for building out a new, connected and expansive world for SW plus it’s just the most interesting spot left pic.twitter.com/7cSRiPQ8OP— Geeky Gator 🐊 | ᑐᕫᑎᕮ in theaters October 2021 (@The_GeekyGator) January 7, 2021
Three great tastes that taste great together
Ok but hear me out : Kevin Feige, sebastian stan, luke skywalker— HerseHerseHerse (@oakzap425) January 7, 2021