Star Wars Fans Speculate What the Kevin Feige Produced Movie Will be About

Fans have known for some time that Marvel president Kevin Feige is set to produce a new Star Wars movie but his project took a big leap forward earlier today when it was revealed that writer Michael Waldron had been tapped to script the adventure. Feige and Waldron are no stranger to collaborating with the later having penned two upcoming Marvel Studios projects in Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This is the first development on the project that has been reported publicly since it was announced back in 2019, and with that tiny sliver of news fans have started to speculate about what the project will be about, what characters it might include, and who might star in it.

"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox," Walt Disney Pictures Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement following the announcement of Feige's film. "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

"I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe," Feige previously explained. "But that’s sort of all that can be said for now."

Feige's love for Star Wars is no secret beyond simply his public speaking about it, but in how he references the franchise with frequency in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to a shout out on Steve's list in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and via Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, every single movie in "Phase 2" features a character having an arm or hand severed; done in reference to Luke's hand being cut off in The Empire Strikes Back.

In any event, we've gathered tweets from Star Wars fans from throughout the day speculating on what Feige and Waldron might be doing with their upcoming movie. Ranging from somewhat likely to a huge pipe dream, fans have a lot of expectations about what this mysterious new movie could be. Check them out below and let us know what you think the Kevin Feige Star Wars movie will be in the comments below!