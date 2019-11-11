Kevin Feige Breaks Silence on His Star Wars Plans

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has exploded ever since the premiere of Iron Man over ten years ago, helping cement superhero action movies as the most popular and successful film genre at the box office. And a lot of this work is coming off of the hard work of producer Kevin Feige, who has helped oversee the rise of Marvel since the first X-Men movie released in 1999. But now he’ll be allocating some of his busy schedule to focus on the production of a new Star Wars movie, working with Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy to create a brand new project.

Now Feige is finally speaking out on his work in the Star Wars franchise, addressing his trip to the galaxy far, far away during an interview with the Awards Chatter podcast for The Hollywood Reporter.

“I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe,” Feige explained. “But that’s sort of all that can be said for now.“

While he wasn’t willing to address any details about his plans, he did speak about the theory of “Star Wars fatigue” and the franchise being warn out with fans. Given the success of the franchise, Feige doesn’t agree with the idea that the Star Wars movies have warn out their welcome with audiences.

“Well they’ve made about five movies in about five years and it’s made over five billion dollars, so I think they’re doing just fine with Star Wars. And Rise of Skywalker looks incredible to me,” Feige said.

There’s no word yet on when Feige will release his Star Wars movie, especially with Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss exiting their project a year after they first signed on. Lucasfilm has another Star Wars movie on the docket for December 2022, but it seems unlikely that Feige’s film will take that slot.

Walt Disney Pictures Chairman Alan Horn issued a statement about Feige’s involvement, praising a new era of collaboration among Disney’s different film branches.

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox,” Horn said. “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.