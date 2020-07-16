Star Wars: Alden Ehrenreich Interested in Exploring Who Han Became at the End of Solo

✖

Actor Alden Ehrenreich debuted as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story just over two years ago, though no official updates have emerged that hint at him ever coming back to the galaxy far, far away, with the actor recently revealing that he'd be at least somewhat interested in spending more time as the character he became at the end of that film. While Solo might not have been a full-blown origin story, we did witness how he came to own the Millennium Falcon and start a life-long friendship with Chewbacca, setting the smuggler off on his charming, sarcastic, and swindling adventures that he would become known for.

"I would. It would have to be the right version of it," Ehrenreich shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "What’s cool and kind of free, in a way, is the real fun of [Han Solo], my favorite part of that character, is something that kicks in at the end of the movie. It’s when he becomes that guy at the end, that’s the guy we love. So getting to that, and going from there is interesting, so we’ll see. But I think now they’re being so inventive with how they’re using Star Wars and putting out stories in a different way that maybe I could see some out of the box interesting iteration of it somewhere. We’ll see, who knows?”

Ahead of Solo's release, the actor confirmed that he was signed on for multiple movies, which is to be expected from anyone joining a major franchise that could get sequels or spinoffs. Surprisingly, despite the film earning relatively positive reviews, no word has emerged about Han, or any other characters from the film, ever being involved in a new project.

Despite the positive critical reception of Solo, the film failed to earn $400 million at the worldwide box office, with the film remaining the lowest-grossing entry into the live-action Star Wars franchise. It's unknown why the film failed to connect with audiences, with some thinking it could have come too soon after the last film in the franchise, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters six months earlier, or that the more lighthearted adventure made it less of a must-see event for more casual fans of the series.

Whatever reasons might have caused Solo's poor box office performance, it debuted a number of compelling new characters that fans have been clamoring to see return to the series, yet no official reports of such a possibility have been revealed.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo.

