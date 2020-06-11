Star Wars' Jar Jar Binks Actor Celebrates His New Twitter Status

The actor who played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels is celebrating his new Twitter status. Ahmed Best has a bunch of reasons to be happy this week as he’s been re-integrated into the series with Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge as well. The fans are loving his turn as Kelleran Beq and its the kind of story that just makes you feel good. It doesn’t feel like that long ago where people took a lot of joy in mocking Best’s work, but things have changed in a major way. As Jedi Master Beq on the new show, he’s teaching young fans valuable lessons about life along with those adventures. Jedi Temple is a love letter to the kind of obstacle course adventure game shows that were everywhere in the 1990s. He talked to StarWars.com about what he’s enjoyed most about the experience so far. Best also thought the chances of him returning were scarce at best.

“I never thought that I would be asked back, to be honest,” he explained. “I was very pleasantly surprised. What really made me say yes was the fact that this was breaking new ground in the Star Wars universe. I think what’s the most important about the representation of someone like Kelleran Beq as far as being a person of color and the leader of this Temple — kind of like the Dean of Jedi — is it breaks down what’s possible. It breaks down what you can do, and creates just a brand new world of possibilities out there.”

Blue check mark!!! The force is strong with you all. Thank you. — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) June 10, 2020

For Best, the young Star Wars fans have been what makes the whole thing worth it. Jedi Temple gives him and the crew a chance to impart some lessons as well as create fun content for kids everywhere.

“It’s always been kids who have been my favorite Star Wars fans,” Best mentioned, “and to be able to give back to kids is something special… The thing I think that makes Jedi Temple Challenge kind of special is the fact that there really are no losers. This whole idea of being in the temple is this idea of work and continuing to work to improve and get better. So when a team didn’t finish a challenge, it wasn’t because they weren’t good enough. They just needed to go back and train and get better and work harder…. When it came to the kids who couldn’t solve a puzzle or were the last to put their lightsaber together, I loved the moment of being able to tell them, ‘Look, this is just the beginning of your journey.’”

You can catch episodes one and two of Jedi Temple Challenge on Star Wars’ YouTube.

