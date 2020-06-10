Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge Officially Debuts

After a brief delay from its originally planned release date, the Star Wars themed game show, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, is now available to watch online! Though originally announced as Disney+ original series, the series can now be watched for free on YouTube. In the vein of classics like Legends of the Hidden Temple, the show allows young contestants to show off their skills and compete for prizes. Actor Ahmed Best makes his return to the world of Star Wars as the host for the series, mark his first time in the franchise since the prequel films concluded with 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. You can watch the first episode below!

Ahmed Best he won't be taking on his classic role of Jar-Jar Binks however, instead Best's host character on Jedi Temple Challenge is a new Jedi character named Master Kelleran Beq. He will be joined by Veep's Mary Holland, who voices his protocol droid companion AD-3. Beloved Star Wars voice actor Sam Witwer, who recently voiced Darth Maul in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will be lending his voice to the dark side of the Force throughout the Jedi Temple Challenge.

In the series Best guides players through three rounds of trials as they vie to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the guardians of peace and justice, the lightsaber. In the first round, "The Strength Trials," an obstacle course is presented with pieces of a lightsaber available after ever portion. The second round, "The Trial of Knowledge," the teams are tasked with listening to a tale and asked questions about it afterward. In the final round, the final remaining team must navigate the Jedi Temple in a combination of obstacles and memory challenges, where the voice of the Dark Side may offer them help with a puzzle in exchange for making another one more difficult.

For fans that might not think of this series as "canon" to the larger Star Wars franchise, that's not exactly true. As it turns out, Best's new character Kelleran is canonically related to Achk Med-Beq, a character that Best played in Attack of the Clones. Achk Med-Beq appeared in Coruscant's Outlander Club in Attack of the Clones, where he was shown conversing with Ayy Vida and a Twi'lek as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker tried to pursue Zam Wesell. Med-Beq was later revealed to be an associate of Dannl Faytonni, a con artist who also appeared in Revenge of the Sith.

