Star Wars: Ahmed Best's Jedi Temple Challenge Role Has Surprising Connection to This Prequel Character

While the Skywalker Saga might officially be over, the Star Wars universe is still going strong, introducing new characters and concepts into a galaxy far, far away. Fans are expected to see a very specific extension of that later this month, with the debut of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. The competition-style series will give contestants a chance to embody the action that comes with being a Jedi, while being guarded by Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best). While Kelleran is a new character created specifically for Jedi Temple Challenge, Best recently confirmed via social media that the character has ties to another installment of the franchise. As it turns out, Kelleran is canonically related to Achk Med-Beq, a character that Best played in Attack of the Clones.

Achk Med-Beq appeared in Coruscant's Outlander Club in Attack of the Clones, where he was shown conversing with Ayy Vida and a Twi'lek as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker tried to pursue Zam Wesell. Med-Beq was later revealed to be an associate of Dannl Faytonni, a con artist who also appeared in Revenge of the Sith.

While Achk Med-Beq had a relatively small role in the prequel trilogy (especially compared to Best's work as Jar Jar Binks), this still is a pretty endearing connection to his larger work in the Star Wars franchise. With Kelleran technically being, as Best recently put it on social media, "the first Black number one lead of anything Star Wars", it also expands out the galaxy in a significant way.

You can check out the official description for Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge below!

"Ahmed Best, known to many fans as Jar Jar Binks from the Star Wars prequels, hosts the show as a new Jedi, Master Kelleran Beq. Best guides players through three rounds of trials as they vie to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the guardians of peace and justice, the lightsaber. Accompanying Best is Mary Holland (Veep, Upright Citizens Brigade) who voices the wise-cracking protocol droid companion AD-3, and Sam Witwer, who gives a unique voice to the dark side of the Force. Witwer recently reprised his role as the voice of Darth Maul in the critically acclaimed final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will be released on StarWarsKids.com on June 10th.

