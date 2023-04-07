Star Wars: Rogue Squadron "Definitely" Still Possible at Lucasfilm, Could Pivot to Series

More than two years ago, Lucasfilm announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was developing the movie Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which included an announcement video in which Jenkins described it as the best fighter-pilot movie ever made, only for that project to earn release delays and eventually be pulled from Disney's schedule. Despite some fans assuming that the project was scrapped entirely, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that conversations are still "definitely" happening about the story's future, which includes potentially pivoting to turn the concept into a TV series. Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

When asked by IGN about there being a future for the concept, Kennedy confirmed, "Rogue Squadron, that definitely is something that we still talk about. Whether it's a movie or whether it ends up being in the series space, that's definitely something."

In the decade since Lucasfilm was purchased by The Walt Disney Company, five films have been released, with just as many movies being announced or rumored and ultimately abandoned. Among those projects are a standalone film from Josh Trank, a series of films from Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and a film from J.D. Dillard. While not outright cancelled, Solo: A Star Wars Story lost directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller before filming had completed and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was initially announced with director Colin Trevorrow, confirming these projects went through some major narrative overhauls from conception to release.

Not all projects that suffer complications are necessarily doomed, however, as James Mangold was rumored to be developing a film back in 2018 and, while that project never happened, he worked with Lucasfilm to direct Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and was announced today to direct a film chronicling the first Jedi. Additionally, a movie focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi had previously been in the works for quite some time, only for elements and ideas from that film to be modified into the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series.

Between the excitement and enthusiasm audiences have for Patty Jenkins as a filmmaker and the overall concept of Rogue Squadron, knowing that the project hasn't been entirely abandoned is sure to leave fans excited for its possible revival.

