Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2 Announced

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2 is on the way. Star Wars executive creative director, and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi creator, Dave Filoni confirmed the news at the end of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars 15th Anniversary panel on Saturday at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. "Tales of the Jedi was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more," Filoni said. Filoni did not offer any further details, such as which Jedi the new season would feature, how many episodes the new season would contain, or when the new season would debut.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1 had six short episodes. Half of those episodes focused on Ahsoka Tano, while the other half spotlighted Count Dooku. For a brief series of shorts, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi included several major Star Wars revelations, including the fate of Jedi Master Yaddle.

Is Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi good?

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi debuted in October 22 2023 with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes and maintains that score today. ComicBook.com gave it a positive 4-out-of-5 review:

"These six Tales of the Jedi are beautiful, moving, and deceptively layered for their brevity while packing a few surprises and jaw-dropping moments along the way. Lucasfilm Animation managed to squeeze a lot of Star Wars magic into these shorts, and viewers will only be disappointed that there aren't more of them."

Ashley Eckstein on returning as Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

It's unclear if Ahsoka Tano will appear in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2, even though she was a big part of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1. Voice actor Ahsley Eckstein spoke to ComicBook.com about the return ahead of the series premiere.

"I was so excited because I had heard that these might be a possibility literally right at the beginning of COVID, right when the world shut down," Eckstein said. "And then as COVID dragged on, and I think we all wondered, "Is life ever going to get back to what it was before, I didn't know if these would still be a possibility because we were all working from home, so we would have to record the show all from different places. I don't know what their animation process was like, but I know in large part, a lot of people were still working from home. So when I eventually got the call that it was happening, I was just in disbelief and so excited. We did get to record together, but it was just via Zoom, but it was still so special to get the cast and crew back together."

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.