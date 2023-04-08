How Star Wars' Live-Action Thrawn Kept His Role a Secret (Exclusive)

Star Wars fans got major casting information for the eagerly anticipated series Star Wars: Ahsoka during Star Wars Celebration in London on Saturday when it was announced that Lars Mikkelsen had been cast as Grand Admiral Thrawn for the live-action series. For Mikkelsen, it means reprising the role he previously voiced in the animated Star Wars Rebels series. Mikkelsen's casting is something that fans have been hoping for and for the actor, keeping things secret meant he had to do something he didn't exactly like. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Mikkelsen revealed just how long he's known he would be playing Thrawn in Ahsoka and that he had to lie to keep the secret.

"It was one and a half years ago. I've known for quite a while now and it's such a relief that I can actually tell people now because everybody's been asking me. I've just been lying and lying," Mikkelsen said. "I don't like lying."

A little bit of strategic dishonesty aside, Mikkelsen seemed excited to be playing the role again as he spoke during the Ahsoka panel at Star Wars Celebration.

"We met through Skype," Mikkelsen said of him and Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni, who he previously worked with on animated Star Wars shows. "At some point, finishing up that series, David asked me, 'Have you ever been to LA?' I went, 'No, no.' 'We're gonna make that happen,' he said...I've never been on a set with so much passion, I must say. People are so passionate about bringing this to life for you guys."

Who else stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka?

Star Wars: Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano; Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren; Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Rebel pilot and general Hera Syndulla; Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, with dark side villains played by Ray Stevenson (Baylan) and Ivanna Sakhno. Additionally, Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma, and David Tennant's droid lightsaber maker Huyang are all making a return to the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to debut on Disney+ in August.

