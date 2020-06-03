Star Wars: Mark Hamil Shares Support for John Boyega's Protest Involvement

Just months after starring in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, actor John Boyega has used his voice to speak out in support of the protests against police brutality enacted on Black people in the wake of George Floyd's murder at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers. Hours after delivering an impassioned speech in support of the Black Live Matters movement amid riots continuing to rage across the United States, Boyega received support from his Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, who has been known be vocal about social issues in the past.

After Boyega's speech went viral due to his impassioned plea for justice and denouncement of systemic racism, Hamill offered his own support for the actor in an effort to amplify his message.

Never been more proud of you, John. @JohnBoyega

❤️, dad https://t.co/XcXvBcblPG — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 3, 2020

Days after speaking his mind and denouncing trolls on social media, Boyega participated in a Black Lives Matter protest in London in support of Floyd,

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important," Boyega said in one video. "We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting."

The actor continued to speak, condemning systemic racism not just in the United States but as well as in the United Kingdom.

"Thank you for coming out today. Thank you for being here to show your support to us," Boyega said outside of London's parliament building. "Black people, I love you. I appreciate you. Today is an important day. We are fighting for our rights. We are fighting for our ability to live in freedom. We are fighting for our ability to achieve. We are fighting for our life to be of quality. Today, you are a physical representation of that."

Boyega added after his statement, "I'm not sure if I'll have a career after this."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.