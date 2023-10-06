Star Wars Movies to Begin Airing on Disney's Networks This Month

The entire slate of live-action Star Wars movies are finding a new home on Disney's linear TV networks, which include ABC, FX, and Freeform. Subscribers to the Disney+ streaming service already had access to the 11 Star Wars movies, but they've also been available on Warner Bros. Discovery's Turner Networks for regular TV customers. But now Disney gets to bring the beloved Star Wars franchise to its own networks, though they will also remain on the TNets as well. This provides Star Wars fans of all varieties several options to tune in and watch their favorite characters again and again.

The original Star Wars trilogy – A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi – kick off this new era of programming on FX on Saturday, October 7th. Joining them is the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This movie started what would become a popular run of the Clone Wars animated series, which concluded on Disney+. Many of the Clone Wars characters, along with Star Wars Rebels, have made the transition to live-action on Disney+, including Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, Bo-Katan Kryze, Cad Bane, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and more.

Lucasfilm is planning new Star Wars Movies featuring The Mandalorian and Rey Skywalker

Star Wars Celebration saw the news that Lucasfilm has a plan for Star Wars' big screen future, with the announcement of movies for Rey Skywalker and The Mandalorian Universe. Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. As for the Rey Skywalker film, it will find Daisy Ridley's character attempting to build a new Jedi Order after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Some details regarding the Rey Skywalker movie were found over the summer in Production Weekly, which describes the new film as follows: "Set roughly 15 years after Rey's victory over Palpatine and the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The sequel delves into Rey's courageous endeavor to restore the Jedi Order, where she assumes the role of mentor to two promising young students -- a girl and a boy. As their training progresses, it becomes evident the girl possesses extraordinary abilities, destined to emerge as a future leader."

Do you plan on checking out the original Star Wars trilogy this weekend on FX? Let us know in the comments!