The Creator Includes Surprising Star Wars: Rogue One Cameo of Fan-Favorite Character

The Creator was released in theaters last week, and the new sci-fi film is the latest to be helmed by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards. The Creator stars John David Washington (Tenet) and follows a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. In a recent featurette shared by Star Wars on social media, Edwards talks about which parts of the iconic franchise always resonated with him, and how he was inspired by those ideas when making The Creator. In a recent interview with The Direct, Edwards revealed there's a Rogue One easter egg hidden in The Creator.

"We have an easter egg of K-2SO in the movie as well. But you know, you're gonna have to find that one on your own... It's in there. I can circle it if I'm given the chance," Edwards teased.

Of course, K-2SO is the droid voiced by Alan Tudyk in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Will K-2SO Appear in Andor?

The first season of Star Wars: Andor did not feature the beloved droid from Rogue One, but another KX-series security droid did make an appearance. During an interview with Collider in 2021, Tudyk spoke out about appearing at Disney's D23 announcement of Andor in 2019 and admitted that he was unlikely to show up in the first season of the show. However, fans do expect the droid to appear in the show's second and final season, which will lead right into the events of Rogue One.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained before Andor's first season. "I'm in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!"

Will Gareth Edwards Return To Star Wars?

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Edwards, and he addressed the idea of returning to Star Wars or joining another franchise.

"I like franchises, obviously, or else I wouldn't have done two of them. So there are things that I would still love to do in that arena," Edwards explained before adding the caveat that he'd still want to use the practical and immersive world-building approaches he did to make The Creator.

"If I got to do them, I only want to do them if I can use this methodology and bring this stamp to it," Edwards shared. "Because you go into a certain factory, it's going to turn out all the other things in the factory. So, it's like trying to escape the factory and just do it this way. If someone was willing to go, 'Okay, here's the IP. Here's the franchise, but go off and do it how you do things.' That would be probably one of the best-case scenarios, I reckon."

The Creator is now playing in theaters.