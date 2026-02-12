Star Wars Officially Announces Three New Movie Tie-Ins for The Mandalorian & Grogu [Exclusive]

It’s been seven years since the last Star Wars movie, but The Mandalorian and Grogu – which releases on May 22 – will finally bring that beloved galaxy back to the big screen. Spinning out of The Mandalorian‘s three seasons as well as The Book of Boba Fett, this will see Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu work alongside Sigourney Weaver and other classic Star Wars characters as they battle against a resurgent Empire. Marketing is still in its early days, with a first Mandalorian and Grogu trailer dropping last year and a surprising Star Wars Super Bowl TV spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, ComicBook can exclusively reveal that Lucasfilm is publishing three exciting tie-ins allowing viewers the chance to delve even deeper into the world of the franchise. The first will help audiences remember everything from The Mandalorian‘s three seasons, while the other two are exciting celebrations of the new Star Wars movie.

The Mandalorian Visual Guide

Image courtesy of DK Publishing

Although The Mandalorian Visual Guide was originally announced at last year’s Star Wars Celebration, ComicBook can exclusively reveal the final cover for the book, written by Lucasfilm’s own Pablo Hidalgo and priced $35.00. Here’s the official synopsis for the book, available May 19:

Go behind the scenes with this essential companion to all three seasons of Star Wars™: The Mandalorian™.

Discover the hidden gadgets of Din Djarin’s beskar armor. Learn more about the iconic child, Grogu. Discover the secrets of the Mandalorian code of honor known as the Way. Examine the functional workings of the Razor Crest. Meet the deadly Fennec Shand and the ruthless Moff Gideon, and much more.

An unrivaled look inside the inner workings of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, in DK’s classic visual guide format:

Official and definitive: Produced in close collaboration with Lucasfilm, this must-have guide to the Disney+ phenomenon is packed with fascinating new insights and exclusive imagery

Behind-the-scenes content: Featuring newly revealed details and artwork, including two exclusive cross-section artworks of the Razor Crest and The Mandalorian’s N-1 starfighter

A premium Star Wars gift: A must-have addition to the collection of Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans of all ages

From the three unmissable seasons of the Disney+ series to the cinematic adventure Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (in theatres May 22, 2026), this book is the ultimate celebration of all things Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu

image courtesy of abrams books

Most Star Wars films and TV series are accompanied by iconic “Art of” books, and The Mandalorian and Grogu is no exception. These are usually must-buys for collectors, featuring a wealth of concept art and interviews from the creative minds who make the Star Wars galaxy a reality. Here’s the full synopsis for this latest release, priced $50 and available from November 3:

The official behind-the-scenes companion to The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu takes fans behind the scenes of the first Star Wars theatrical release in seven years. Directed by Jon Favreau and cowritten by Favreau and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian and Grogu follows the iconic duo that has captured hearts and minds in Disney+’s standout television series The Mandalorian as they set off on a series of new adventures following the fall of the evil Empire.

Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy, and as the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they enlist the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu.

Filled with concept art, sketches, and interviews with key cast, crew, and creatives, The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu provides readers with an exclusive look at the art created for the newest Star Wars film and the stories behind its characters, locations, and vehicles. The film stars Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White.

The Mandalorian Cookbook

image courtesy of insight editions

Finally, we have The Mandalorian Cookbook, featuring a range of recipes inspired by the hit TV show as well as some linked to Galaxy’s Edge. This will release on October 27, and is priced $34.99. Here’s the official synopsis:

“This is the Way” to make delectable dishes from and inspired by the world of The Mandalorian, including recipes from the all-new film The Mandalorian and Grogu!

Don’t leave your next meal up to chance. This enticing cookbook showcases 70 striking, flavorful recipes inspired by the adventures of Din Djarin, Grogu, Greef Karga, Bo-Katan Kryze, Ahsoka Tano, Peli Motto, and all your favorite characters from The Mandalorian:

Start your quest with Pog Soup, Mudhorn Egg Halves, or Travel Dumplings.

Feast on Blurggers, Sorgan Krill, or Krayt Dragon Sliders.

Snack on Foundling Fruits, Reptavian Talons, or a Trask Market Seaweed Salad.

Indulge in Beskar Bark, Jawa Chews, or Darksaber Chocolate Cake while sipping a Droid Blast, Corellian Cold Foam, or Spaceport Sour.

Replicate delectable dishes seen on screen in The Mandalorian & Grogu with exclusive tie-in recipes!

With options for everyone from vegans to omnivores, these dishes will delight your whole clan! Stunning full-color photography brings the food vibrantly to life, and the easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions are suitable for all skill levels, from foundlings to seasoned cooks. Jump in the Razor Crest and start cooking the Mandalorian way!

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!