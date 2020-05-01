Star Wars Fans Are Missing Anakin in New Skywalker Saga Poster
To celebrate "Star Wars Day," which is honored every "May the 4th," Disney+ is releasing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the streaming service, which makes the entire Skywalker Saga available to subscribers. In honor of the streaming debut, Disney+ shared a poster for the Skywalker Saga, which brought together many of its most iconic figures from all corners of the franchise, from prequel villain Darth Maul to sequel hero Rey to original icons Luke, Han, and Leia. The artwork didn't manage to include all of the famous faces from the franchise, with fans disappointed that Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker wasn't on the poster.
The complete Skywalker Saga, all in one place. Stream all 9 movies this May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Q7dKCEWMtJ— Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 1, 2020
Anakin isn't the only one missing, as figures like Mace Windu and Supreme Leader Snoke are also nowhere to be found, but with him being the Skywalker that launched the narrative with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, it seems like an odd omission.
no anakin anywhere in sight.... um ok— liz ✵ | ceo of tom holland's chickens (@trajestark) May 1, 2020
ahem... youre missing someone pic.twitter.com/3s3QklejTH— tala (@oscarsisaacs) May 1, 2020
Ratio Incoming
Hoo lawdy I'm not big on the prequels but leaving out Anakin after spending decades establishing him as a separate entity from Vader? That's how you get ratios.— just in isolation (@justinpie) May 1, 2020
Y’all hate Hayden that bad huh— albreezy (@albreezygonz) May 1, 2020
i like the implication in this poster that yoda and young padmé were on the border between light and dark unlike someone (anakin) we know (anakin) about (anakin) who totally stuck to just one side (a n a k i n s k y w a l k e r)— Yamiiii (@yamilettsgo) May 1, 2020
Anakin and Ben deserve to be front and center, with both halves of their faces in the Light and Darkside. smh— CM (@ItsJust_Charles) May 1, 2020
"Skywalker Saga" dosn't show the main character of the entire prequel trilogy....yeah I'll stick with this poster. I've always loved Heyden a few awkward lines dosn't mean he did a bad job. pic.twitter.com/PjOIi8dgvP— The Invisible Man (@invisibleman369) May 1, 2020
#whereisanakin 👁👁— ceo of book anakin (@anakinolcgy) May 1, 2020
pic.twitter.com/QSaL9x6OmS
Do you lot hate Hayden or something? You cut him from ROS and now the poster as well.— Alexander Lowther (@AlexLowther2014) May 1, 2020
Where’s ANAKIN?— Hector J. Navarro (Tiger King keeps me sane) (@HectorNavarro_) May 1, 2020
