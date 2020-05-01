Star Wars Fans Are Missing Anakin in New Skywalker Saga Poster

To celebrate "Star Wars Day," which is honored every "May the 4th," Disney+ is releasing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the streaming service, which makes the entire Skywalker Saga available to subscribers. In honor of the streaming debut, Disney+ shared a poster for the Skywalker Saga, which brought together many of its most iconic figures from all corners of the franchise, from prequel villain Darth Maul to sequel hero Rey to original icons Luke, Han, and Leia. The artwork didn't manage to include all of the famous faces from the franchise, with fans disappointed that Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker wasn't on the poster.

The complete Skywalker Saga, all in one place. Stream all 9 movies this May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Q7dKCEWMtJ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 1, 2020

Anakin isn't the only one missing, as figures like Mace Windu and Supreme Leader Snoke are also nowhere to be found, but with him being the Skywalker that launched the narrative with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, it seems like an odd omission.

