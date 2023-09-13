Taika Waititi Sneaks In a Funny but Disappointing Update on His Star Wars Movie

Taika Waititi managed to sneak in a funny, but mildly disappointing update on his new Star Wars movie during a recent awards show appearance. During the TIFF Tribute Awards, the director honored Shawn Levy for his work throughout the medium of film. During his speech, Waititi joked that the Deadpool 3 filmmaker might even move onto Star Wars at some point. Then, under his breath, the Thor: Love and Thunder star mentioned that maybe Levy could get a script completed, because he hasn't managed to with his own Star Wars project at this point.

As with everything that tumbles from Taika Waititi's mouth, this should be taken with a grain of salt. He's a notorious trickster when it comes to anything associated with him in the development pipeline. However, this seems like it could be rooted in some truth. Lucasfilm made a number of movie announcements at the recent Star Wars Celebration. Taika's Star Wars movie was nowhere to be found in any of those shows or movies. A lot of previously announced projects have either been put on the back burner or tabled entirely as Star Wars charts a course for a future post-Skywalker Saga. Check out the video from Variety right down below.

Taika Waititi honors Shawn Levy at the TIFF Tribute Awards: "Shawn has resisted the comfort of sameness in career, resulting in work that is audacious in its range of genres." https://t.co/XkWfqBFsIz pic.twitter.com/kKBOz9In2W — Variety (@Variety) September 11, 2023

Is Taika Waititi's Star Wars Still In Production?

Surprisingly, yes, Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie is still in development. It hasn't been canceled and is still being written. So, his jest at TIFF actually is rooted in some seriousness. However, it's clear that the director and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns are still in search of their cohesive story. It's one thing to be able to make a beginning and an end for a movie. But, what happens in the middle to move those characters along? What makes sense for something with the gravitas of the Star Wars brand? All of these questions swirl around what he's trying to do with the property.

"I've got a really good idea for it," Waititi told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes began. "It's just as with all films, it's this middle part. You're like, 'What's going to happen?' And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you're like, 'Well, I guess they can't meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.'"

Lucasfilm's Official Update on Taika's Star Wars Movie

It seems like Lucasfilm is still very confident in Taika Waititi's vision for this Star Wars project. Head of the company, Kathleen Kennedy actually did tell fans that the director was working on the movie. But, there's nothing to speak of in the way of a trailer or release date at the moment. In fact, she joked that there's been a leisurely pace to development so far. Kennedy said to Empire Magazine, "Taika is working away. He's just, and he won't get mad at me for saying this, slow. We've got a couple of acts, we need a third."

So, things are moving along. But, it's going to be a while before we see anything. Dave FIloni has an entire Star Wars movie on the schedule. There's countless Star Wars TV projects in the pipeline too. But, some corners of the fanbase can't help but ask what the future of the franchise will look like. Rey's upcoming return to the series will provide some clues. Her movie is based 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. However, the question of how Waititi's vision will fit in remains a mystery.

Do you still want Taika Waititi making Star Wars? Let us know in the comments down below!