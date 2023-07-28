New Free Star Wars Game Coming Next Month

A Star Wars game from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation is soon going to be free to download and keep, but, of course, there are some catches. The first catch is that this offer has been extended via Prime Gaming, which means you need an Amazon Prime subscription to qualify. No Amazon Prime subscription, no Star Wars game for you. The second catch is that because this is via Prime Gaming, it's limited to digital PC codes. If you don't have a PC that can run the game, you're out of luck. The third and final catch is that this offer is only available is only available for a limited time, or, more specifically, starting on August 17 and until the following month.

All of that said, what is the mystery Star Wars game in question? Well, as you may know, Star Wars fans were not treated to numerous compelling Star Wars games like they are in the present day. It was a darker time for fans of Star Wars. However, what Star Wars fans did get is Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and its sequel Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, the latter of which is the mystery game.

Developed and published by LucasArts, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II was released in 2010 to a mixed reception. It was not received as well as its predecessor, but it was still quite popular. However, its follow-up got lost in the Disney acquisition of Star Wars, and thus the series was never concluded.

"The Star Wars Saga continues with Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, the highly anticipated sequel to the fastest-selling Star Wars game ever created," reads an official blurb about the game. "In Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, the world was introduced to Darth Vader's now fugitive apprentice, Starkiller-the unlikely hero who would ignite the flames of rebellion in a galaxy so desperately in need of a champion."

The game's official pitch continues: "In the sequel, Starkiller returns with over-the-top Force powers and embarks on a journey to discover his own identity and to reunite with his one true love, Juno Eclipse. In Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, Starkiller is once again the pawn of Darth Vader-but instead of training his protégé as a ruthless assassin, the dark lord is attempting to clone his former apprentice in an attempt to create the Ultimate Sith warrior. The chase is on – Starkiller is in pursuit of Juno and Darth Vader is hunting for Starkiller."

