The Book of Boba Fett Post-Credits Scene Explained

SPOILER warning: spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale episode “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor.” The Book of Boba Fett‘s final episode delivered the battle for control of Tatooine between Boba Fett’s forces and the Pyke syndicate. The shootout had its share of casualties, and it seemed one of them was Cobb Vanth, the marshal of Freetown, shot by Cad Bane in “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” But the episode’s post-credits scene suggests that Star Wars fans may not have seen the last of Cobb Vanth yet, though he may be a changed man by the next time he appears.

In the final pre-credits scene of the episode, Boba Fett walks the streets of Mos Espa, now firmly in control of his territory. He continues to wince as the pain in his right arm plagues him with each friendly salute he offers to the city’s denizens. Fennec Shand suggests he spend some time in his bacta tank, but Boba says it’s in use.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At first, fans might assume that Black Krrsantan is taking a turn in the tank. Boba Fett did offer him some healing time after Krrsantan fought his way through a whole mess of Trandoshans and back to the Sanctuary. But Black Krrsantan soon appears in the scene alongside the Mods.

Din Djarin isn’t in the scene, and viewers may then wonder if he’s using the Bacta tank. After all, he did take some hard hits himself during the battle with the Pykes. But no, Mando is leaving Tattoine behind in his new ship, with Grogu along for the ride.

It isn’t until the post-credits scene that we see who is in the tank. While the Freetown citizens seemed to believe Cobb was dead, it appears there was a chance to save him. He’s in Boba Fett’s bacta tank, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be enough to heal him from the damage Cad Bane inflicted. The cyborg modifier that fixed up Fennec Shand is also in the room and looks ready to get to work. By the time Cobb is up and active again, he will probably have some new parts.

What Star Wars has in store next for Cobb Vanth remains a mystery, but it seems the marshal has a new lease on life. The Book of Boba Fett is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.