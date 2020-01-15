Disney+ Releases First Trailer for Stargirl Movie

The Mandalorian may be over, but Disney+ still has plenty of original movies and TV shows in the works, set to arrive on the streaming service in the near future. The first original film of 2020 arrives in February in the form of Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy. Just one month later, on March 13th, America’s Got Talent breakout Grace VanderWaal will take center spotlight in Stargirl. Disney+ released the very first trailer for Stargirl on Wednesday.

VanderWaal plays the new student in town, a confident musician that stands out from the crowd and catches the attention of Leo Borlock. You can check out the full debut trailer for Stargirl in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stargirl stars Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere, Karan Brar, Maximiliano Hernandez, Darby Stanchfield, and Giancarlo Esposito. The film is directed by Julia Hart with a screenplay Hart wrote alongside Kristin Hahn and Jordan Horowitz.

Here’s the official synopsis of Stargirl released by Disney+:

“Stargirl from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves and their world.

“Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere) is an average student at Mica High School. He gets decent grades, is a member of the school’s marching band and has always been content flying under the radar. But all that changes when he meets Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a confident and colorful new student with a penchant for the ukulele, who stands out in a crowd. She is kind, finds magic in the mundane and touches the lives of others with the simplest of gestures. Her eccentricities and infectious personality charm Leo and the student body, and she quickly goes from being ignored and ridiculed to accepted and praised, then back again, sending Leo on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.”

Stargirl is produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Lee Stollman, and Kristin Hahn. Jordan Horowitz, Jim Powers, Jerry Spinelli, Eddie Gamarra, Catherine Hardwicke, and Jonathan Levin serve as executive producers.

What do you think of the debut Stargirl trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Stargirl will be released on Disney+ on March 13th.