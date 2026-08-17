Pixar Officially Gets Spooky With First Ever Ghost Movie in 2028

A new gateway-horror movie is on the horizon from a storied studio. Animated films have long offered young audiences a relatively safe space to get their first cinematic scares. Movies like Monster House, Coraline, and Paranorman introduced children to haunted homes, restless ghouls, and the possibility that adults may be absolutely useless during a supernatural emergency. Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas has gone even further, becoming an enduring holiday phenomenon for viewers who prefer the macabre over the merry. These movies may not arrive as frequently as traditional animated adventures, but horror-inspired animated films have continuously become cult hits for decades, creating fiercely loyal audiences along the way. Pixar has been steadily working its way through film genres for nearly three decades, from superhero adventures and science fiction to stories about monsters, souls, and the afterlife. Now, the studio is preparing to break ground in another genre beloved around the globe: the ghost story.

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Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter announced Ghost Market during D23. Arriving in theaters in 2028, Docter described the film thusly: “Kyle is a fast-talking teenager and content creator from Chicago. His life gets turned upside down when his mom forces him to go on vacation to Hawaii. He stumbles into a mysterious hidden market in the middle of nowhere. He realizes his hunt for a late-night snack has turned into something bigger. He’s discovered the crossroads of the living and the dead.”

New Pixar movie Ghost Market coming 2028. Check out the teaser! pic.twitter.com/eoRqLswI0q — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 15, 2026

Welcome to ‘Ono Market

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In the teaser, Kyle breaks the fourth wall and explains that the movie is “basically about hungry ghosts” before assuring viewers it will not give them nightmares for the rest of their lives. Right on cue, an unseen spirit with a bowl of noodles appears behind him, sending Kyle screaming the release date as he runs. Having Kyle pitch the movie directly establishes the would-be content creator, but the handheld presentation also recalls the found-footage ghost movies and paranormal reality shows of the 2000s that taught a generation to investigate strange noises through a viewfinder. With one simple framing device, Ghost Market touches a lot of bases on its way around the diamond.

Oscar-nominated Pixar veteran Trevor Jimenez appears to be following a path Miyazaki walked while taking it somewhere distinctly Pixar. A child wandering into a hidden spirit world, eating food intended for its supernatural residents, and working inside a strange business to find the way home will naturally invite comparisons to Miyazaki’s Spirited Away. Ghost Market isn’t backing away from the comparisons, but rather filters its Asian folklore through Hawaiian plate-lunch culture and the anxieties of a modern teenager. The haunted kitchen and paranormal delivery jobs also give the movie a working-class kid engine beyond a simple scary story.

Horror-inspired animation has already proven there is a healthy market for the right combination of scares, comedy, and emotional storytelling. Cynically, there is also obvious potential for corporate synergy. The company operates its Aulani Resort on Oahu, the same island where ‘Ono Market is hidden. Between Lilo & Stitch, Moana, and now Ghost Market, the integrations between movies, merchandise, and vacation destinations are starting to make the House of Mouse look like a house in Hawaii. If Ghost Market is a success, look for an ‘Ono Market plate-lunch stand on a Disney cruise or beach resort before you can say Oogie-boogie.