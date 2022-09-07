Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans Poster Released

A poster for Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans has been released. The Oscar-winner is bringing his life story to theaters everywhere. He co-wrote this new film with his Lincoln and Munich collaborator Tony Kushner. Everyone involved wanted to stress that this is a "loose" adaptation of his early life in Arizona. Childhood and adolescence are two topics that come under great scrutiny in Spielberg's other works. Joining him in this project is Michelle Williams, David Lynch and Seth Rogen. It's a star-studded affair, as you would expect. Filming has already begun and expectations are high for this wild concept.

As of the last known reporting, it's still unclear if The Fabelmans will be set in the 1950s or 1960s. Billed as a "modestly-budgeted drama" by THR, the movie will circle some familiar beats. However, no one knows if home movies, aliens, sharks or any other Spielberg hallmarks will play a role. He talked about what drew him to the medium of film in a 2006 interview with DGA.

From Director Steven Spielberg #TheFabelmans in select theaters November 11. In theaters everywhere Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/MyVwdxPWR6 — The Fabelmans (@thefabelmans) September 7, 2022

"I was infatuated with the control that movies gave me in creating a sequence of events or a feeling, stuff like a train wreck with two Lionel trains that I could then repeat and see over and over again," Spielberg explained when the question of his past came up. "I think it was just a realization that I could change the way I perceived life through another medium to make it come out better for me. I was making these little 8mm rinky-dink movies and I knew that made me feel really good about my life, and possibly I could bring some other people into this amazing medium, to enjoy what I was putting together."

If you're still fiending for more of the director, Jaws and some other classics are in theaters now. "Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including Jaws in 1975, E.T. in 1982 and Jurassic Park in 1993," Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures recently wrote. "No filmmaker, it's fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide. We couldn't think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they've never been able to before."

