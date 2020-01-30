Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu & Amazon in February

The entire entertainment landscape has shifted dramatically over the past several years, thanks to the introduction of a horde of different streaming services. Netflix got the ball rolling a while back, and has since become the unquestioned leader in global streaming, but it’s far from the only option out there. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+ all have substantial subscriber bases here in North America. These four services as well as all of the other smaller options out there, have combined to make streaming the go-to entertainment medium for most folks, pushing aside things like traditional cable in the process.

People love streaming, so it’s a good thing that all of the different services are consistently adding more and more content each and every month. Existing movies and shows, as well as new original projects, are always popping up on the various services, keeping their streaming lineups fresh for users month in and month out.

Each of the Core Four services has released the full list of movies and shows arriving in February, giving users a slew of new options to get excited about. From the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to the debut of Netflix’s Locke & Key, February has al lot in store.

You can check out the February streaming lineups for Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon below.

Netflix

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA

Q Ball

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Feb. 14

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Netflix (Cont’d)

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Feb. 20

Spectros

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Feb. 22

Girl on the Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution

Feb. 28

All The Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

Disney+

Feb. 1

Around The World In 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot (Returning Title)

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

Feb. 2

Descendants 3

Feb. 5

Toy Story 4

Feb. 7

Diary of a Future President – “The National Mall”

Disney Family Sundays – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Dynamic Danielle”

One Day at Disney – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made (Disney+ Original Movie Premiere)

Feb. 9

Old Dogs

Feb. 14

My Dog, The Thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a Future President – “Whistleblower”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Marching Down the Aisle” (Premiere)

Disney Family Sundays – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Roving Robbie”

One Day at Disney – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

Feb. 16

Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Feb. 20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

Feb. 21

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)

Diary of a Future President – “Habeas Corpus”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Alaska to Marry Me”

Disney Family Sundays – “Aristocats: Headbands”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Lady”

One Day at Disney – “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “The Bad Batch” (Final Season Premiere)

Feb. 25

Star Wars Resistance (Season 2)

Feb. 28

I Captured the King of Leprechauns

Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)

Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Diary of a Future President – “Foreign Relations”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “A Flashy Proposal”

Disney Family Sundays – “Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Superior Salvador”

One Day at Disney – “Lupe de Santiago: Seamstress”

Shop Class – “Hole-In-Won” (Series Premiere)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “A Distant Echo”

Hulu

Feb. 1

300

28 Days Later

Adam

All about E

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Buffalo ’66

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cherry Pop

Earth Girls Are Easy

For Colored Girls

The Fugitive

Getting Go: The Doc Project

Ghost

The Girl King

Hitch

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party

Hot Guys with Guns

John Q

Judgement Day

The Last Stand

The Last Warrior

Liz in September

Lord of War

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Margarita with a Straw

Ms. Purple

Menace II Society

Mimic

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Naz and Maalik

The Phantom of the Opera

Precious

Robin Hood

Say Anything

Southie

The Spy Next Door

Those People

Touched with Fire

Vegas Vacation

When Harry Met Sally

Where We Go From Here

Feb. 2

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Feb. 3

The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere

The Cabin in the Woods

Feb. 5

Warrior

Feb. 6

LEGO Masters: Series Premiere

Angel of Mine

David Crosby: Remember My Name

Disaster Movie

Wrinkles the Clown

Feb. 7

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Premiere

Indebted: Season 1 Premiere

Into the Dark: My Valentine (Hulu Original)

Feb. 9

Alive

Feb. 10

The Oscars: Special

Feb. 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 9

For Life: Series Premiere

Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Feb. 13

Mister America

Feb. 14

High Fidelity: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Season 2

Utopia Falls (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja

From Hell

Racetime

Radioflash

Villains

Feb. 15

28 Hotel Rooms

American Ultra

Anchor and Hope

Monogamy

Princess Cyd

Feb. 17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere

Duncanville: Series Premiere

Good Girls: Season 3 Premiere

Feb. 18

Super 8

Feb. 19

Getaway

Feb. 22

The Prince

Feb. 25

The Voice: Season 18 Premiere

Run the Race

Feb. 28

After the Wedding

Amazon

Feb. 1

Beat the Devil

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Buffalo ’66

Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Crashing Through Danger

Dick Tracy

Earth Girls Are Easy

Emergency Landing

Father Steps Out

Ghost

Guess What We Learned In School Today?

High Voltage

Judgement Day

Little Tough Guy

Lord of War

Magic Mike

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

North of the Border

People Are Funny

Posledniy Bogatyr

Precious

Southie

Taken Heart

The Big Lift

The Fabulous Dorseys

The Last Stand

The Little Princess

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Spy Next Door

Touched with Fire

Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Feb. 2

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Feb. 3

The Cabin in the Woods

Feb. 4

Jallikattu

Feb. 5

Warrior

Feb. 6

Disaster Movie

Feb. 7

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles

Clifford: Season 1B

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special

Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special

Honey Boy

Feb. 9

Alive

Feb. 12

The Farewell

Feb. 15

American Ultra

Danger Close

Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Feb. 18

Super 8

Feb. 21

Hunters

Feb. 25

Run the Race

Grantchester: Season 4