Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu & Amazon in February

The entire entertainment landscape has shifted dramatically over the past several years, thanks to the introduction of a horde of different streaming services. Netflix got the ball rolling a while back, and has since become the unquestioned leader in global streaming, but it’s far from the only option out there. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+ all have substantial subscriber bases here in North America. These four services as well as all of the other smaller options out there, have combined to make streaming the go-to entertainment medium for most folks, pushing aside things like traditional cable in the process.
People love streaming, so it’s a good thing that all of the different services are consistently adding more and more content each and every month. Existing movies and shows, as well as new original projects, are always popping up on the various services, keeping their streaming lineups fresh for users month in and month out.
Each of the Core Four services has released the full list of movies and shows arriving in February, giving users a slew of new options to get excited about. From the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to the debut of Netflix’s Locke & Key, February has al lot in store.
You can check out the February streaming lineups for Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon below.
Netflix
Feb. 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Feb. 3
Sordo
Team Kaylie: Part 3
Feb. 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Feb. 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Feb. 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Girl
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb. 8
The Coldest Game
Feb. 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Polaroid
Feb. 11
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA
Q Ball
Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Feb. 14
Cable Girls: Final Season
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Netflix (Cont’d)
Feb. 15
Starship Troopers
Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Feb. 19
Chef Show: Volume 3
Feb. 20
Spectros
Feb. 21
A Haunted House
Babies
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
Feb. 22
Girl on the Third Floor
Feb. 23
Full Count
Feb. 25
Every Time I Die
Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay With This
Feb. 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution
Feb. 28
All The Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire
Disney+
Feb. 1
Around The World In 80 Days
Big Business
The Sandlot (Returning Title)
Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)
Feb. 2
Descendants 3
Feb. 5
Toy Story 4
Feb. 7
Diary of a Future President – “The National Mall”
Disney Family Sundays – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”
Marvel’s Hero Project – “Dynamic Danielle”
One Day at Disney – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made (Disney+ Original Movie Premiere)
Feb. 9
Old Dogs
Feb. 14
My Dog, The Thief
Splash
Because of Winn-Dixie
Diary of a Future President – “Whistleblower”
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Marching Down the Aisle” (Premiere)
Disney Family Sundays – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”
Marvel’s Hero Project – “Roving Robbie”
One Day at Disney – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”
Feb. 16
Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
Feb. 20
Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire
Feb. 21
Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)
Diary of a Future President – “Habeas Corpus”
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Alaska to Marry Me”
Disney Family Sundays – “Aristocats: Headbands”
Marvel’s Hero Project – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Lady”
One Day at Disney – “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “The Bad Batch” (Final Season Premiere)
Feb. 25
Star Wars Resistance (Season 2)
Feb. 28
I Captured the King of Leprechauns
Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)
Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)
Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars
Diary of a Future President – “Foreign Relations”
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “A Flashy Proposal”
Disney Family Sundays – “Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork”
Marvel’s Hero Project – “Superior Salvador”
One Day at Disney – “Lupe de Santiago: Seamstress”
Shop Class – “Hole-In-Won” (Series Premiere)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “A Distant Echo”
Hulu
Feb. 1
300
28 Days Later
Adam
All about E
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Buffalo ’66
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cherry Pop
Earth Girls Are Easy
For Colored Girls
The Fugitive
Getting Go: The Doc Project
Ghost
The Girl King
Hitch
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party
Hot Guys with Guns
John Q
Judgement Day
The Last Stand
The Last Warrior
Liz in September
Lord of War
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Margarita with a Straw
Ms. Purple
Menace II Society
Mimic
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Naz and Maalik
The Phantom of the Opera
Precious
Robin Hood
Say Anything
Southie
The Spy Next Door
Those People
Touched with Fire
Vegas Vacation
When Harry Met Sally
Where We Go From Here
Feb. 2
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Feb. 3
The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere
The Cabin in the Woods
Feb. 5
Warrior
Feb. 6
LEGO Masters: Series Premiere
Angel of Mine
David Crosby: Remember My Name
Disaster Movie
Wrinkles the Clown
Feb. 7
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Premiere
Indebted: Season 1 Premiere
Into the Dark: My Valentine (Hulu Original)
Feb. 9
Alive
Feb. 10
The Oscars: Special
Feb. 12
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 9
For Life: Series Premiere
Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Feb. 13
Mister America
Feb. 14
High Fidelity: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Other Guy: Season 2
Utopia Falls (Hulu Original)
Beverly Hills Ninja
From Hell
Racetime
Radioflash
Villains
Feb. 15
28 Hotel Rooms
American Ultra
Anchor and Hope
Monogamy
Princess Cyd
Feb. 17
American Idol: Season 3 Premiere
Duncanville: Series Premiere
Good Girls: Season 3 Premiere
Feb. 18
Super 8
Feb. 19
Getaway
Feb. 22
The Prince
Feb. 25
The Voice: Season 18 Premiere
Run the Race
Feb. 28
After the Wedding
Amazon
Feb. 1
Beat the Devil
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Buffalo ’66
Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Crashing Through Danger
Dick Tracy
Earth Girls Are Easy
Emergency Landing
Father Steps Out
Ghost
Guess What We Learned In School Today?
High Voltage
Judgement Day
Little Tough Guy
Lord of War
Magic Mike
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
North of the Border
People Are Funny
Posledniy Bogatyr
Precious
Southie
Taken Heart
The Big Lift
The Fabulous Dorseys
The Last Stand
The Little Princess
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Spy Next Door
Touched with Fire
Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
Feb. 2
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Feb. 3
The Cabin in the Woods
Feb. 4
Jallikattu
Feb. 5
Warrior
Feb. 6
Disaster Movie
Feb. 7
All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles
Clifford: Season 1B
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special
Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special
Honey Boy
Feb. 9
Alive
Feb. 12
The Farewell
Feb. 15
American Ultra
Danger Close
Feb. 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Feb. 18
Super 8
Feb. 21
Hunters
Feb. 25
Run the Race
Grantchester: Season 4