Stunning Spider-Man: Brand New Day Concept Poster is The Best Advert For A Ground Level Sequel

New fan art makes us want Spider-Man: Brand New Day to keep its story very grounded on the streets of New York when Peter Parker returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We haven’t seen Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in action in the MCU since Spider-Man: No Way Home partnered him with his alternate universe counterparts to battle a collection of classic Spider-Man movie villains back in 2021. Ahead of the wall-crawler’s return in July 2026, there have been questions whether Brand New Day will continue this multiversal narrative or take a more intimate approach.

While an argument could be made for the Multiverse Saga’s last Spider-Man movie continuing to expand the multiverse, some are hoping that Peter Parker will have a more grounded adventure in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We’ve caught a glimpse of what this could look like in a striking new concept poster for Brand New Day shared by @elilusionista.cl and @gonzalezprostudio on Instagram. This depicts Spider-Man stood atop an NYPD car facing the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), while the Punisher’s (Jon Bernthal) symbol and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) graffiti can also be seen, giving us everything we want from the next Spider-Man sequel.

Why Would a Grounded Story Be Perfect for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: No Way Home was arguably the perfect multiverse-centric Spider-Man movie, which makes it incredibly hard to beat for any sequels. So, perhaps a sequel should just avoid touching the multiverse altogether — at least for now. Instead, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could follow on from the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home by following Peter Parker in the wake of Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell wiping everyone’s memories of him. Spider-Man is now an anonymous, hardened, and more mature hero, a Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and this should be the iteration we see in Brand New Day.

Spider-Man does embark on many multiversal adventures in Marvel Comics, but a more personal touch is surely the way that Brand New Day is heading. Cretton has already proven his ability to deliver incredible action sequences, epic in scale but very intimate, so we’re excited to see his take on Spider-Man. With the return of Frank Castle’s Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we’re expecting to see some very grounded and mature themes that the Spider-Man franchise has often avoided. Bruce Banner return will also be establishing this era of Spider-Man as a key part of the MCU’s street-level stories.

If it explores a purely grounded narrative, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will present the final moment of relief before Avengers: Doomsday blows open the multiverse in December 2026. The Multiverse Saga will start to come to a close with Doomsday, ending finally with Avengers: Secret Wars a year later, and that year will surely be packed full of intensely multiverse-focused stories. Spider-Man: Brand New Day can act as the calm before the storm, following a slower and more gradual story before some of Marvel Studios’ most cosmic and outlandish stories get told.

