Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland and Zendaya Break Down “Brutal” and “Bittersweet” Ending

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released this month, and its slew of cameos aren’t the only thing Marvel fans are talking about. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Spider-Man: No Way Home ended up being one of the sadder movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only was Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) killed by Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), but the film ended with Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) completely on his own. After Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell went wrong, the only way to set things right in the end was for everyone in the world to forget Peter Parker, including his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon). During a recent chat with Marvel.com, Holland and Zendaya talked about the movie’s intense ending.

“I actually hate we’re in these interviews like, ‘This movie’s so fun!’” Zendaya explained. “I cried throughout the whole movie. And the first thing I said when we finished was, ‘This is awfully sad.’” Holland added, “It’s brutal … It’s tough. It’s bittersweet.”

“Is it though? Because it’s very much just bitter,” Zendaya replied. “Like I’m not getting the sweet part.” Holland went on to say that Peter is “starting a new chapter.” Holland started to explain, “And he’s cleared his name. He’s free of all that stuff. And the people that he loves-“

“He’s lost everyone he loves,” Zendaya cut in. Holland then finished, “The people that he loves are safe, and they’re alive.” Zendaya argued that since they live in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “They’re never safe!” Holland finally gave in and admitted, “It’s very sad, the ending.”

“I’m sorry,” Zendaya continued, before sharing that she wanted Peter and MJ “to go to college [together].” Holland replied, “I wanted them to have a happy ending … We’re still here, we’re feeling good. We’re proud of the movie. It would have been so nice for them to go to college, and just swing off into the sunset. Unfortunately, this is the way it is.”

“There’s going to be a lot of really upset little kids that are going to be like, [mimics wailing],” Zendaya joked. Holland ends the interview with a little positivity, adding, “We may be teaching young kids a lesson they might not be ready for. But, [at least the movie’s] entertaining.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.