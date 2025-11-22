7 Most Powerful Spider-Man Villains Not in Marvel Movies

Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Venom, Sandman, Hobgoblin, Electro, Lizard, Rhino, these are all Marvel villains well known for fighting Spider-Man. They’re also villains who have fought Spider-Man on the big screen. And, while they represent the lion’s share of Spidey big bads, they don’t compromise the entirety of the evil-doer roster. In fact, if they keep making Spider-Man movies for another decade or two, they could keep bringing in new villains without ever having to reinvent a villain that already worked once (or twice). Those are the villains that follow, the Spider-Man villains who have never been in a Marvel movie, be it a Marvel movie featuring Spidey or without. In other words, no Kraven the Hunter or Chameleon, because they were both in Kraven the Hunter, no Morbius, and no Kingpin because he was already in Daredevil (the movie, but he’ll also likely pop up in an MCU movie at some point, too).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Characters who were in the animated Spider-Verse movies were also out, hence there not being an entry for either the Spot or Prowler. Which villains would be entirely fresh to Marvel cinema? Let’s find out.

7) Living Brain

image courtesy of marvel comics

Debuting all the way back in The Amazing Spider-Man #8 in 1964, the Living Brain has been around since Spidey’s earliest days. And yet he’s never been so much as mentioned in any of the movies.

The Living Brain was created by International Computing Machines Corporation’s Dr. Petty to answer any question asked of it. However, as some criminals try to steal it, they get into a scuffle with Dr. Petty and bump into its control panel, causing it to malfunction. With AI causing so much fear these days, it would be fitting to have a robot antagonist built to answer all of our questions. And considering it can fly, has super strength, and can pinpoint any of its enemies’ weaknesses, the Living Brain could make for a fine side villain.

6) Gog

image courtesy of marvel comics

Gog is an alien monster and sidekick to Kraven the Hunter who went from being a juvenile to a massive size in a matter of days. It may be too soon to bring Kraven the Hunter back to movieland (especially given how poorly Kraven the Hunter was received) but he could still be a great sidekick villain to someone else, especially someone extraterrestrial in nature.

Then again, while Gog tends to partner up with more well-known villains, he’s smart enough to create inventions (one of which allowed him to speak English), so he could likely have enough personality to be a film’s big bad instead of a growling monstrous sidekick. Furthermore, Gog invents a pair of bracelets that allow him to teleport, so that could make for a fun set-piece.

5) Mister Negative

image courtesy of marvel comics

Mister Negative was in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series, the two excellent Playstation Spider-Man games (PS4 and PS5, respectively), and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, but he’s yet to be in a Marvel movie. It seems as though that will happen at some point or another.

Mister Negative is a gangster captured by Silvermane (more on him in a second) to he can be a Guinea pig in a scientific experiment. The result of this is a man who controls the Darkforce and the Lightforce, but with that comes a split personality. On one side of the coin there’s Mister Positive, aka philanthropist Martin Li, who founds the F.E.A.S.T. Project (which Aunt May works in the videogames). However, the other side of the coin is the rage-filled Mister Negative, who has superhuman strength and the ability to turn those around him into his drone-like pawns. The best Spider-Man movie villains have had a surplus of inner turmoil, so Mister Negative would be a wonderful fit.

4) Silvermane

image courtesy of marvel comics

Silvermane’s real name is Silvio Manfredi, a revered and feared criminal who takes a potion so he can live forever. However, it backfires and he begins to rapidly age. But he eventually decides to go a different route to obtain immortality and makes himself a cyborg.

In his cyborg form, Silvermane could match Spider-Man’s acrobatic hand-to-hand combat skills. He’s also incredibly smart, so he could rival Parker’s cerebral power. Toss in his cybernetically enhanced strength, speed, stamina, and durability and he could make for a formidable foe. Furthermore, as a top-level individual in the criminal underworld, Silvermane would have plenty of goons for Spidey to run up against.

3) Professor Mendel Stromm

image courtesy of marvel comics

Professor Mendel Stromm, aka Robot Master or Gaunt, would be an even better cyborg to go against Spidey than Silvermane. He’s also a bit of a caveat inclusion on this list considering he was already featured in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man. However, that was more of an Easter Egg appearance than an actual usage of the character. There, he was just Norman Osborn’s friend and colleague who he tossed to his death through a pane of glass.

Basically, the true Stromm would be a great addition should the MCU ever do a non-Willem Dafoe version of Osborn. In the comics, Stromm worked with Osborn on the Goblin serum but he also embezzled funds from Oscorp. Norman then turned him into the cops and, after a few years, Stromm was released and set down the warpath to exact his vengeance. First, he amassed a group of deadly robots, then (after a heart attack, which he more or less planned) had his soul transferred to a robot double.

2) Molten Man

image courtesy of marvel comics

Here’s another caveat entry, because Mysterio used Molten Man as a part of his illusion in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But that was just a hologram, and he wasn’t a man as much as he was a molten monster. As far as the real Molten Man, alter ego name Mark Raxton, goes, he’s never been in a Marvel movie.

Raxton was like Sandman (and Electro) in that his powers were the result of an accident. They might want to change that up since Spider-Man: No Way Home already made a joke about that type of origin story, but one imagines they’d figure something out. Either way, Raxton has the brute strength of Far From Home‘s version, but for real. It wouldn’t just be drones flying around causing the real damage. The real Molten Man has an edge on the movie’s Molten Man, too, as Raxton has well above average intelligence.

1) Carrion

image courtesy of marvel comics

There have been multiple versions of Carrion, but the running thread is cloning (and an uncanny resemblance to the Green Goblin). The first version was a clone of Miles Warren, aka Jackal. Warren had an obsession with Gwen Stacy and took it out on Spider-Man when she suffered her tragic fate.

This would be the best character version to go with. Now that Peter Parker has wiped everyone’s memory it stands to reason he might strike something up with Gwen, and she usually doesn’t last. Perhaps they could bring in Jackal instead of the Green Goblin, have Gwen die while Spider-Man is fighting Jackal, then have Jackal clone himself to take on Spider-Man should he die in his own attempt. It would be a two-part movie, which could keep the high-grossing franchise running just that much longer.

Green Goblin has already been played out a bit, so they could have another similarly creepy-looking green guy come in and serve his purpose while also keeping things fresh. Then we get to Carrion, whose deteriorating physical appearance alone would make him the most frightening Spider-Man villain to date. Furthermore, a big part of the reason Warren created Carrion was to spread disease. Because of this, the virus within Carrion allows him to kill someone with a single touch. He would be a hugely deadly adversary.