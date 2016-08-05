Suicide Squad: David Ayer Shares Never-Before-Seen Clip of Jared Leto's Joker

✖

Despite arriving in theaters over four years ago, Suicide Squad has continued to have an impact on the world of popular culture. In addition to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will hit theaters and HBO Max in August, there's been an ongoing push to see the "Ayer Cut" of the original film see the light of day. The additional cut of the film, which would fall more in line with director David Ayer's vision for the project, has been surrounded by a lot of speculation, especially with the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League officially coming to HBO Max later this year. While the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad has yet to be similarly confirmed, the director has still been dropping some teases of what the original version of his film would have entailed -- including an epic new video of Jared Leto's Joker.

The video, which was initially shared to Ayer's Instagram Stories, appears to show Leto's Joker from the film's original third act, during which he can be seen with a tuxedo and a partially-burned face.

The nature of Leto's role in Suicide Squad has been debated about by fans almost since the film's debut, with many wondering just how many of his scenes were taken out of the theatrical cut. Ayer did previously specify that most of Leto's work as the Joker remains unseen, although it's unclear exactly how many minutes of footage that amounts to.

"I would love for him to be able to work on that and make the film of his dreams," Leto said about the Ayer Cut on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast earlier this year. "It's always hard when you make these movies because it's such a pressure cooker. There are so many decisions that have to be made in a short amount of time. My hat's off to the directors, the producers, and the studios. It's not easy. You never start with something that's perfect. It's a race to try to make it as good as you can in a short amount of time. And having another swing at things? I'm sure we all can use that."

What do you think of this new look at Jared Leto's Joker in Suicide Squad? Do you hope the "Ayer Cut" becomes a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!