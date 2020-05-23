Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Shares Never Before Seen Joker Shot

✖

On Saturday, Suicide Squad director David Ayer revealed a never-before-scene photo of Joker in the film, as played by Jared Leto. The new photo comes after Ayer revealed the existence of a cut scene where Joker drives Tattoo Man to suicide. Fans are holding out hope that "The Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad will follow Zack Snyder's Justice League to HBO Max. The new photo shows Joker in his formal attire. The clothes suggest that this moment comes from a flashback sequence in the film. Ayer posted it with the message, "Dream." You can take a look below.

Ayer has said in the past that most of the work Leto did as the Joker for the film remains unseen. Suicide Squad underwent significant reshoots before opening in theaters. That and the Snyder Cut announcement have helped fuel hopes that Ayer's original version of the film will see the light of day. Ayer remains skeptical.

"It is simply not my call or my IP," Ayer tweeted. "I love WB - it's always been my' home studio' I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that's just fine."

The director revealed some changes made between his version of the film and the finished cut. Diablo would have survived, and Deadshot and Harley Quinn would have fallen for each other. Despite the changes, Ayer has always owned the theatrical cut of the film.

"This cut of the movie is my cut. There's no sort of parallel universe version of the movie, the released movie is my cut," Ayer said in 2017. "And that's one of the toughest things about writing, shooting, and directing a film, is you end up with these orphans and you f---ing love them and you think they'd be amazing scenes and do these amazing things but the film is a dictatorship, not a democracy, and just because something's cool and charismatic doesn't mean it gets to survive in the final cut. The flow of the movie is the highest master."

While Harley Quinn, as played by Margot Robbie, went on to lead the Birds of Prey movie, Warner Bros. hired James Gunn to take a new approach to the property in The Suicide Squad. Robbie will return in that movie, along with a few other stars from the original film, but those involved say the film is not a sequel to Ayer's movie. It's set to release on August 21, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.