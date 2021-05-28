Justice League Director Zack Snyder Hopes Suicide Squad Director's Cut Gets Released

After his fans had their wish granted and Zack Snyder was given the opportunity to finish his cut of Justice League for an HBO Max release in 2021, the individual originally responsible for the vision of the DC Comics characters on the big screen is now supporting David Ayer seeing his original cut of Suicide Squad released. As the story goes, Ayer filmed a very different version of Suicide Squad which was changed after studio executives demanded something else. The Ayer Cut became a hot topic when the Snyder Cut was announced but it has yet to be promised by Warner Brothers or HBO Max.

"I haven't talked to David about it, but I'm sure I will. I know him quite well," Snyder said while talking to John Doe Reviews. "I've just been swamped, you know, because of Covid but it's on my list of things to talk to him about. Like, I support any filmmaker who needs to get their version of their movie or their vision sort of seen, because I've had, you know, such generous support. So, I really would hope that other people would get that same thing."

It might be a bit more difficult to convince the powers that be to get Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad into the world as a movie with several of the same characters and a title literally being The Suicide Squad is on the way, whereas there is no movement on a Justice League sequel or reboot at the moment. Still, Ayer has shared plenty of insight and perspective about his version of the film, including teases of his Joker being "vastly better," than what the public has seen and confirming such Joker sequences were fully completely but never released.

For now, fans can look forward to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad telling a drastically different story by comparison to that of Ayer's film. Gunn has been vocal about the freedom which thee studio has given him to make exactly the movie he wants to, a possible indication of learning from past some mistakes as films like Justice League and Suicide Squad have legacies which are anything but that which was desired.

Do you want to see David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in March.